netflix’s-new-true-crime-series-on-nfl-murderer-aaron-hernandez-will-give-you-chills

Netflix’s newest true crime series will leave you with chills as it delves into the mind of convicted killer and NFL player Aaron Hernandez – and how brain trauma could have affected his decision to kill.

Hernandez was a New England Patriots player, playing for three seasons in the popular American football league before he was arrested and convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Lloyd was 27 and dating Hernandez’s sister when he was repeatedly shot in an industrial park in Massachusetts on June 17, 2013.

Hernandez and two others were arrested and charged nine days later. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell in 2017, while he was waiting to appeal his conviction, and just five days after being found not guilty in the murders of two other men.

In his autopsy, he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy – brain damage caused by repeated head injuries, which at times causes lack of impulse control, and increased aggression and anger.

In the trailer for the new documentary, which is released next week, the series looks into the psychological development and strain on Hernandez, and the contributing factors that could have led to him murdering Lloyd.

He’s referred to as a ‘ticking timebomb’ by people who knew him in the new interviews, who discuss his addiction to drugs, use of guns, and violent outbursts.

In a chilling phone call recording, seemingly with his mother, Hernandez can be heard saying: ‘I was the happiest little kid in the world, and you fed me up.

‘I ain’t living with that,’ the woman responded.

‘You did! I had nobody,’ he yells back. ‘What did you think I was going to do? Become a perfect angel?’

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez launches 15 January on Netflix.





