netflix’s-new-show-love-is-blind-makes-contestants-get-engaged-without-ever-seeing-their-partner

A brand new dating show is coming to Netflix and it might just be the most bonkers concept yet – couples have to get engaged without ever having met.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, the 10-episode series called Love Is Blind will see singletons speak to a host of anonymous potential love matches, before having to propose to the one they have the most connection with.

Unsurprisingly, the show is made by the same people behind Married At First Sight, Kinetic Content, and will premiere globally over three weeks starting from 13 February – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The unscripted dating series will explore whether looks or age matter when it comes to finding a partner or whether ‘love is blind’.

Singles will get to speak to their potential suitors, but won’t get to meet until they have proposed, when they will finally get to clap eyes on their new fiancé or fiancée.

The pair will then plan their wedding day together, and see if attraction blossoms between them before the ceremony.

Love Is Blind is Netflix’s latest foray into the dating game, a year after they unveiled Dating Around, and the concept has already drawn parallels with Married At First Sight.

Vanessa & Nick Lachey will host Love Is Blind, an unscripted series where singles go on dates … but don’t meet face-to-face If a connection is made, they propose & meet for the first time. Then, the engaged couples see if their emotional connection can turn into a physical one pic.twitter.com/j7F0hEQhsA — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 8, 2020

Hosted by husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa – who have been married for nine years and together for fourteen – they’ll surely be able to give the singletons some tips on making a relationship work.

Netflix USA’s update account, See What’s Next confirmed news of the show, writing: ‘Vanessa & Nick Lachey will host Love Is Blind, an unscripted series where singles go on dates … but don’t meet face-to-face.

‘If a connection is made, they propose & meet for the first time. Then, the engaged couples see if their emotional connection can turn into a physical one.’

Love Is Blind will be rolled out globally on Netflix over three weeks, starting from 13 February.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Quibi is a ‘mobile first’ streaming service aiming to steal your commute from Netflix and YouTube

MORE: Netflix tests cheaper subscriptions which could save you a lot of money





