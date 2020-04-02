🔥Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat Trailer Has A Twist, But The Movie Will Have An Even Bigger One🔥

Netflix has been heavily investing in the rom-com genre over the past couple of years, putting out quality products like Always Be My Maybe and also fun, easy-breezy watches such as Holiday in the Wild. Next, the subscription streaming service will be putting out Love Wedding Repeat, a movie that seems like it should have some punctuation in its title, but I digress. The good news? There’s already a trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie.

You can take a look at the full Love Wedding Repeat trailer below, but I implore you to keep a close watch, as the piece that seems to be the twist is not really the most major twist of the whole movie. Take a look.

So, watching the trailer, you see a bride (played by Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson) preparing to get married. Only some dude Marc (Jack Farthing) is trying to either stop or at least cause issues at the wedding. In the twist we see, Tomlinson’s Hayley and Sam Claflin’s Jack decide to put a sedative in Marc’s drink to stop him from acting out, only the glasses get switched and shenanigans ensue.

It’s a rather clever but unexpected plot for a romantic comedy such as this one, but the thing is, that’s not even the full story.

Namely, Netflix’s official logline for Love Wedding Repeat does give a little more away.

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Given the world already knows the famous phrase “live.die.repeat” and what that phrase entails in the movie world, there is a hint to the major twist in Love Wedding Repeat’s title. In addition, in the trailer there’s a mention of “thousands of ways it could go wrong” as well as a fun comment from Joel Fry’s character Bryan noting, ‘Have you ever thought, if just one thing in history changed, then you wouldn’t exist?’

Basically, it’s going to be the Edge of Tomorrow of rom-coms, and that should appeal to a wide variety of people – perhaps even some who don’t normally deign to watch titles such as these.

Netflix has gotten a little eccentric in the rom-com genre before. In fact, The Knight Before Christmas specifically comes to mind when I think of weird romantic comedy twists on Netflix. In that movie, a knight travels from the 14th century only to find love in the 21st (and to learn about things like cars, of course).

Meanwhile, it looks like Love Wedding Repeat is totally taking a different tact to sort of bridge genres in a kind of Groundhog’s Day or Happy Death Day loop. We’ll have to see if the Netflix comedy also does it in enough of a way that it feels fresh, but for now, I’m certainly ready to give it a binge.

Love Wedding Repeat will be out very soon on Netflix, which means it will be one to look forward to during the current bout of self-isolation related to Covid-19. Catch it on April 10 and see what else is coming with our full Netflix schedule.