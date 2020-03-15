Netflix’s “House of Cards” Coming Back for Season 7 or Not? Let’s Find Out.

Netflix released the sixth season of House of Cards in 2018. Those eight episodes will be the last of the whole series as season six is the last season. Kevin Spacey who was the lead earlier in the previous seasons was posed with sexual assault allegations and therefore removed from the cast. So Claire Underwood became the new protagonist for the series’ last installment, becoming the new President of the United States of America.

Why did they end it on the 6th season?

Netflix

It is a monumental change for Netflix as House of Cards was its first originally produced series. Season one was released in February of 2013. It grew in popularity which resulted in more subscribers for the streaming service. Since then Netflix has created a lot of its original series.

After Buzzfeed published an article claiming that Anthony Repp was coerced to have sex with Kevin Spacey when he was only fourteen, Netflix announced that season six will be the final season of House of Cards.

Season five was taken to the point where husband and wife Claire and Frank were pitted against each other. Claire was the next in line for presidency after Frank resigned from his position. Claire starts her new control over the state with a simple assertion, “My turn.”

What happens in season 6?

Netflix

Season six ingeniously diverts away from the previous path paved by the fifth season. Frank Underwood has passed away in his sleep, without any explanation. Claire has to deal with some new foes in her latest reign.

Many cancelled shows have been picked up by Netflix and continued through its production. Shows like Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, and Black Mirror were continued by Netflix when they were being cancelled. We can’t assume that House of Cards will be continued by any other streaming service or even Netflix. So no season seven.