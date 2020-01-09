netflix’s-hit-show-the-crown-to-ditch-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry’s-story?

Meghan MarkleReuters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the Royal Palace with their decision to resign from Royal duties. The couple Sussex announced that they will be splitting their time between the UK and the United States.

Meghan Markle has had a tough time navigating Royal life and it is no secret that she has managed to alienate the British press as well as the public. The Royal couple had taken a break over the holidays. And it looks like, resigning from their Royal duties is the decision they arrived at during their time away.

However, despite all this drama worthy of a stream-worthy show, those expecting for the Meghan and Harry drama to unfold on Netflix’s The Crown might be disappointed. Show creator Peter Morgan hopes the series will last six seasons, he also plans to end his depiction of Queen Elizabeth and her family some time before the present day.

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

“I know how my show is going to end — but that’s long before where we are now,” Morgan told EW in December 2018, during production of the show’s now-available-to-watch third season. He went on to say that he felt uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. He added that he thought that there’s a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it’s too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama.

Well, we don’t know if fans will wait two decades to watch the Meghan and Harrey story on The Crown, but one can hope it happens sooner.