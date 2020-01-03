netflix’s-grace-and-frankie-season-6-trailer-sees-jane-fonda,-lily-tomlin-tackle-marriage-and-toilet-troubles

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of the sixth season of buddy comedy series Grace and Frankie. This season, which starts streaming on 15 January, the titular duo will tackle marriage, heavy drinking, and toilets.

In the trailer, Frankie reveals to the family Grace and Nick have tied the knot. However, it is evident Frankie is not too happy with her friend’s decision of getting betrothed to Nick. Grace, too, is not great at handling her new relationship, At one point, she goes to the bathroom of Nick’s swanky apartment, only to fail at lifting the toilet seat. This toilet bowl episode galvanises the duo to develop a brand new product — a contraption that helps lift senior citizens off the bowl.

Check out the trailer here

Rising up and making a splash. Grace and Frankie returns January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CTRJvqOIMc — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) January 2, 2020

The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters, who find their lives turned upside down when their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston respectively) reveal they are gay, and in love with each other. Grace and Frankie was launched in 2015, making it the longest-running show on Netflix, with 94 episodes.

In September 2019, the show was renewed for a seventh and final season. “We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet,” Fonda and Tomlin said in a joint statement, according to Variety.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 09: 31: 23 IST