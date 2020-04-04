netflix’s-“glow-season-4”:-at-what-point-wrestlers’-story-is-going-to-end???-here’s-everything-you-want-to-know!!!

The Netflix drama series GLOW will be back for it’s fourth and final outing this year. The series was renewed for its final season last year.

GLOW first came out through Netflix in June 2017. The series revolved around the life of a group of lady wrestlers under the banner of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. GLOW actually was a wrestling confederation that existed in the 1980s. The first season opened up to critical acclaim. The series did well both at the critical and commercial fronts garnering more and more viewers by each passing season. So, the wonderful reception to the first season prompted the makers to go for a renewal.

The renewal was announced in August 2017, and the second season came out in June 2018. This too went ahead scoring 97% from Rotten tomatoes as compared with 94% in the first season. So, yet another season was made, which came out in June 2019. The third season showed a dip in the critical rating to 88% but gained a viewers rating which got an increase from 7.4 to 8.2.

SEASON 4 RELEASE AND PLOT

In Season 3 we saw Carmen leaving GLOW to join her brother Kurt. We are not sure about Ruth’s future. She may keep out of getting in the director’s seat. We are also unclear about the future of Ruth’s and Sam’s relationship. Besides, the third season would be their final stint at Las Vegas. The fourth season would be set at Los Angeles.

An official release date hasn’t been announced yet. But, we certainly hope for a release at some time before September. Owing to the usual pattern, we expect a release in August. So, we got to wait a bit more to see the ladies in their final and the best match. The crew would be trying to make this their best one as they would want to leave on a high. But once it is here, it will surely be worth the wait.