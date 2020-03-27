netflix’s-dragon’s-lair-movie-wants-ryan-reynolds-as-dirk-the-daring

Netflix is trying to stay in the Ryan Reynolds business, while also looking to get in on the high-profile video game adaptation trend at the same time. The streaming service is currently working on a movie based on the 1980s classic arcade game Dragon Slayer. Reynolds is being eyed not only to star in the movie, but also produce as well.

According to a new report, Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is currently in talks for the project. Should the deal close, Reynolds will star in Dragon’s Lair, as well as produce via his Maximum Effort production company. Roy Lee is also on board as a producer through his company Vertigo Entertainment, as is Trevor Engelson for Underground Films. Don Bluth, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are also attached as producers. Dan and Kevin Hageman (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, The LEGO Movie) are set to pen the screenplay. There is no word yet on who might end up in the director’s chair.

It’s said that Netflix spent a year trying to lock down the rights to the game. Dragon’s Lair was created by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth. Released in 1983, it was revolutionary at the time. The arcade game used Laserdisc technology, which made for groundbreaking graphics that were far ahead of their time. The video game has earned its place in pop culture history and has been referenced in several popular shows including Family Guy and Stranger Things. Simply speaking, the game centers on a knight, Dirk the Daring, who is tasked with rescuing Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and a wizard named Mordroc.

Should the project move forward as planned, it would mark the third major collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Netflix. The streaming service previously worked with the 43-year-old star on 6 Underground, last year’s big-budget Michael Bay action flick, as well as Red Notice, an original thriller from director Rawson Thurber that will also star Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. This also comes at a time when it seems Hollywood has started to crack the code on video game adaptations after years of trial and error. Sonic the Hedgehog recently did well both critically and commercially, as did 2019’s Detective Pikachu. Coincidentally, the Pokemon flick featured Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu.

This will also mark the second collaboration between Dan and Kevin Hageman and Ryan Reynolds. The Hagemans penned the screenplay for The Croods 2, which is currently set to arrive in theaters in December. Reynolds also has the 20th Century Studios action/comedy Free Guy on deck. At present, it’s set to arrive in July, but given the uncertainty floating around Hollywood right now, that date could shift. Reynolds has also completed The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to the 2017 comedy co-starring Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, which is slated for August. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.

