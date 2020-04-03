netflix’s-“dead-to-me”-season-2-coming-in-2020.

Netflix’s Dead to Me is one of its newest and binge-worthy originals of 2019. It is a dark comedy drama starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as the lead. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are the producers for the series. The show is created by Liz Feldman who is also the showrunner.

The show is centred around two widows, Jen and Judy who meet each other in a support group. Both the women get close to one another but there is some mystery behind Judy and her ex-fiancé Steve. There is something related to Jen that they are not telling her.

The show’s first season was a hit among the audience. Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination for her performance. Ever since then there is no news for the release date of the second season. Cardellini put a picture in December 2019 on her official Instagram claiming that the shoot for the second season had finished.

Since the first season had dropped in May 2019 we can expect the second season to also drop in the next couple of months.

Jen had considered Judy a good friend of hers. But that started to change when Judy’s apparently dead ex-fiancé Steve proved to be alive. But there was also something else which has being hidden from Jen. It was Judy and Steve who are behind the death of her husband.

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate are definitely coming back for season two. Brandon Scott will play Nick, Max Jenkins will play Christopher, Sam McCarthy will play Charlie, Luke Roessler will play Henry, Diana-Maria Riva will play Detective Ana Perez, and Suzy Nakamura will play Karen.

Natalie Morales will be joining the cast for season two. She will be playing the role of Michelle, who becomes a friend of Judy.