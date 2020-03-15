Netflix’s Castlevania 3 launching this June 2020!!! Here are the latest updates about the premiere!!

Castlevania animated series is officially renewed for a third season by Netflix. Season 3 will be the longest with 10 episodes of vampire-killing action and a little more of Emo Dracula. Castlevania has succeeded in turning out to be the shining light of video game adaptations.

No time was wasted in renewing the series for a second, 8-episode season, which dropped in Oct. 2018. Before it was confirmed by Netflix, news that there would be a Castlevania season 3, was first revealed by Richard Armitage, the actor who voices main protagonist Trevor Belmont

“We’re about to record a third,” Armitage said in an interview. “The second season hasn’t been aired yet, but we’re about to do a third.” Now we can see the details about the new season.

Castlevania season 3 will be hitting Netflix on Thursday, March 5.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac), all are expected to return for the third season. New castings are not yet announced.

CASTLEVANIA SEASON-3 PLOT

Castlevania Season 3 story would be like this: It seems that season -3 will proceed without Dracula as its main antagonist. Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard were able to set their differences aside to defeat Dracula in the big battle of season 2, At the end of season 2, we saw Trevor and Alucard parting ways after their adventure, but it sounds like these two, and we assume Sypha, will join forces once again to stop a new threat. The treacherous Carmilla is amassing her own army to take over the world and fill the void left behind by the Count. Let us wait and see how season 3 of Castlevania will proceed. Let it be a mind-blowing season to be watched!