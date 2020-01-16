netflix’s-bojack-horseman-season-6-part-2-trailer-sees-its-protagonist-reflect-on-why-‘his-whole-life-has-been-an-acting-job’

As BoJack Horseman prepares to draw to a close, Netflix has shared the trailer of the second part of season 6. Much like the show itself, the trailer is a cocktail of sombre sucker punches and screwball comedy.

The trailer begins with BoJack deliver a self-reflecting monologue by literally standing in front of a mirror. He speaks about how his personality took a hit as he tried to play different characters for the screen.

“I’ve had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover other, rockier bottoms underneath. I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person,” BoJack says, as his entire life flashes in front of his eyes.

While steering clear of diving into actual plot details, the trailer injects a dose of humour as BoJack accidentally writes his name on the whiteboard with a sharpie. The trailer also sees other members of BoJack’s world in passing. Princess Carolyn seems to have adjusted to being a working single mother, with a little bit of help from Todd. Mr Peanutbutter’s marriage with Pickles seems to hang by the thread.

Check out the trailer here

r u ready for my last ride pic.twitter.com/rU9L1tA8qw — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) January 15, 2020

The final batch of episodes will pick up from where season 6 part one left off, with Bojack taking up the job of an acting professor at Wesleyan.

Coming from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is being aired in two parts. While the first part began streaming from 25 October, the second and final instalment will release on 31 January.

Bob-Waksberg had reportedly envisioned the season as the final one about the has-been 1990s sitcom star from Horsin’ Around (voiced by Will Arnett), who tries going through life with his sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul) and a feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris). BoJack Horseman is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A Cohen, and Noel Bright, along with Arnett and Paul.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 13: 39: 38 IST