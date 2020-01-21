netflix-will-spend-more-than-$17-billion-on-new-shows-and-movies-this-year

Netflix is spending more than $17 billion on new original shows and movies this year, including Stranger Things 4, Lucifer season 5 and more!

Netflix is increasing spending on new shows and movies this year. According to a report from Variety, the streaming network will spend more than $17 billion on new content in 2020. This projection comes from BMO Capital Markets.

Netflix is going to continue spending in the $20-30 billion range through 2028 on its original shows and movies, according to the report.

Last year, the streaming network spent about $15 billion on content, according to the report, so this jump in spending in 2020 isn’t huge. It’s in line with what the company has done in the past. Every year, the streaming network spends a few billion more on original content.

And, it’s no surprise the streaming network is going to spend so much on its content this year. The streaming network is in the content creation business, and it has to keep creating to keep subscribers happy all over the world. There are so many big shows and movies in the works at Netflix right now, and I’m assuming that will continue into the future.

Of course, if the company could spend less, they probably would, but that’s not what the market is allowing them to do at this point. There are several major companies entering the streaming market from the second half of 2019 and into the first half of 2020. Netflix has a huge head start in the streaming game right now, while Disney Plus is racking up the subscribers. Netflix is already competing with HBO Max and Peacock, in addition to Hulu, Amazon, and Apple’s streaming service, as well.

None of those competitors will be spending as much as Netflix on their content in 2020, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re a fan of Netflix. In fact, it’s not even close. Most of the new streaming services are spending about $2 billion on exclusive content this year.

As long as the biggest streaming network continues to spend money on great content, I don’t see a huge percentage of Netflix subscribers moving to other streaming services and ditching Netflix completely. The streaming network simply has too many good shows and movies that fans will miss out on if they leave.

It will be very interesting to see how things change when all these streaming services will be live later this year. The streaming network might not have the IP that Disney and Warner Media has, but if those streaming services are not delivering new content frequently, I don’t see how they’ll take a chunk out of Netflix’s stranglehold on the streaming industry right now.

There are tons of good movies and shows coming to the streaming service this year! What will you be most excited to watch?