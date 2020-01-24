netflix-viewers-freaked-out-as-pandemic-documentary-happens-to-drop-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Netflix has gone and freaked out its viewers by dropping a brand new Pandemic docuseries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak landed on the streaming platform earlier this week, and hops around the globe to explore possible viruses that could potentially spread throughout an entire country or even the world.

Dr. Dennis Carroll, director of USAID’s Emerging Threats Unit, appears in the trailer with one heck of a scary message.

In a chilling voiceover, he can be heard saying: ‘When we talk about another flu pandemic happening, it’s not a matter of if, but when.’

The six-part series examines the worldwide healthcare system, and whether or not we’d be able to manage another Pandemic.

After all, the last one happened more than 100 years ago, so we’re kind of due.

However, we’re reassured throughout the episodes that there a team of people working ferociously on new vaccines that could see an end to mutating diseases.

But, that hasn’t comforted everyone, as fans have been taking to Twitter in fear as the show happened to drop around the same time as the coronavirus scare.

‘Between this coronavirus outbreak and everyone I know having the flu, Netflix just dropped a new documentary series called “Pandemic” to scare us all even more,’ one wrote as another added: ‘It’s creepy how @netflix just released a docu-series called “Pandemic” at the same time the #CoronaVirus is spreading.’

Someone else said: ‘When you watch Pandemic on Netflix and then switch to news to watch coronavirus outbreak is next-level creepy.’

Others joked that they’d be more scared if The Simpsons were faced with a Pandemic after their history of creepily accurate predictions.

‘I have seen the @netflix mini-docu about the next pandemic and with the coronavirus, it’s super relevant to watch. BUT I will start worrying about it when @TheSimpsons make an episode about it.’

The death toll in China has risen to 25 with 830 cases confirmed, the country’s National Health Commission said.

Fourteen people were tested for the virus in the UK, with five confirmed negative and nine still awaiting results, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday night.

The Scottish Government had earlier confirmed that five people were being examined after presenting with symptoms of the illness, while it was understood that another patient was being tested at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

PHE would not give a breakdown of where the people were tested and where the negative results were recorded.

While none of the UK cases has been confirmed as the virus so far, two of those being tested in Scotland had been diagnosed with influenza after travelling to Wuhan, China.

Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak is available to stream now on Netflix.





