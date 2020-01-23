netflix-uk-in-february-2020:-best-new-shows-from-locke-&-key-to-narcos:-mexico-season-2

Now that we’ve shaken off the New Year hangover and the January Blues are nearly at an end, it’s time to look ahead of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2020.

From beloved Oscar-winning modern classics, teen-drama mysteries, high-stakes crime dramas and the long-awaited sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, next month has got a bit of everything for us.

We’ve collated the highlights of the month below for your future viewing pleasure.

1. Lady Bird – February 2nd

If you’re rooting for Little Women’s writer-director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan to come away from next month’s Oscars with plenty of gongs, it’s probably fitting that you watch their first collaboration.

A now modern-classic, Lady Bird follows the titular angsty teen, who tries to navigate her small-town existence and dreams of moving to New York, whilst exploring the strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf).

If you have the urge to both laugh and cry – sometimes at the same moment – this is the film for you.

2. Locke & Key Season 1 – February 7th

Part Haunting of Hill House, part Goosebumps, the new series Locke & Key looks set to plunge us head-first into a spooky mystery, set around an ancient house and a collection of mysterious keys.

Based on a series of acclaimed graphic novels, the programme follows three siblings who move into their ancestral home following the murder of their father.

In the strange building, they find a collection of magical keys, each unlocks a different door, and a malevolent force is after them.

3. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – February 12th

The big one.

When To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before debuted on Netflix in 2018, it became an instant hit and made stars out of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Now, two years later – and having shot sequels to the film back-to-back – the gang is returning to the streaming service as Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship is tested by the return of another recipient of her letters.

4. Love Is Blind Season 1 – February 13th

This is one for fans of Blind Date, Married at First Sight…or just trashy reality TV in general, really.

Hosted by couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series will follow two lucky singles who will go on a series of dates with each other – but will not actually be able to see what the other person looks like until they get engaged.

Yep, you read that right. Engaged. There’s no way that this could end badly, right?

5. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 – February 13th

Following a very dramatic season one finale all the way back in 2018, we’re finally ready to step back into the cut-throat world of the cartel for a second go-around.

True Detective series three star Scooty McNairy will be returning, but one person that won’t be is Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal, who is a little bit too busy being The Mandalorian to return to a life of Earth-bound crime.

6. All of Studio Ghibli, basically – select titles from February 1st

If one of your New Years’ resolutions was to try something a little bit different in 2020 then boy, this is the chance to extend your cinematic palette!

Basically every single Studio Ghibli film and short will be dropping on Netflix on February 21.

From the well-known classics like Spirited Away to lesser-known gems Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke, this is a must-binge for any film fan.





