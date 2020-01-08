netflix-tests-cheaper-subscriptions-which-could-save-you-a-lot-of-money

Netflix passwords could be coming to an end (Image: Getty)” width=”1024″ height=”538″>

Netflix is testing a new form of subscription which could end up reducing your bills dramatically.

The streaming giant has devised a mobile-only tariff which costs just $2.99 (£2.28) a month – less than half of the current pricing, which starts at £5.99 and goes up to £11.99.

Anyone who buys this subscription will only get to view content on their phone, making it a great option for commuters.

It’s also offering some customers the ability to buy several month’s membership at a saving, meaning that customers will get a 50% discount if they purchase a 12-month subscription bundle.

Smaller reductions will also be offered on shorter bundles, with 20% if you buy three months at once and 30% for six months.

‘We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once,’ Netflix said.

‘As always, this is a test, and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful.”

The new subscriptions were made available last July in India and during October in Malaysia, but are now expected to roll out across the world if they are successful.

‘Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world- and they love to download our shows and films,’ Ajay Arora, Netflix director of product innovation, said earlier this year.

‘We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets—both on the go and at home.’

The savings could come in very handy for people who sneakily use friends’ password, becase Netflix is clamping down on this practice.

Last year, chief product officer Greg Peters delivered the bad news during a call to discuss the firm’s earnings during the third quarter of 2019.

He said Netflix wants to stop password sharing without ‘alienating a certain portion of [its] user base’.

‘We continue to monitor it so we’re looking at the situation,’ he continued,

‘We’ll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edges of that.’

Earlier in 2019, the UK-based company Synamedia announced the creation of an algorithm that looks for patterns among users that indicate a shared password.

For example, it checks what content you’re watching in what location. So if the same login ID is watching content in London and Birmingham simultaneously, it’s not going to be the same person.

‘Casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore,’ said Jean Marc Racine, the CPO of Synamedia.

‘Our new solution gives operators the ability to take action. Many casual users will be happy to pay an additional fee for a premium, shared service with a greater number of concurrent users.

‘It’s a great way to keep honest people honest while benefiting from an incremental revenue stream.’

The program will flag what it thinks is an infringement to the service provider (Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu in the US) who can then decide what action to take. That might be an outright ban on the account or just a sternly-worded email telling them to pay for a premium account.

The artificial intelligence program does more than just play whack-a-mole with logins. It can actually build up patterns of behaviour. The company says that university campuses, for example, are a hotbed of credential sharing.

Synamedia says its system is being trialled now by a number of content providers, although it won’t say exactly who they are.