netflix-teases-i-am-not-okay-with-this,-a-new-series-from-the-stranger-things-producers

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS – Credit: Netflix I Am Not Okay With This starring Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Watch the new teaser trailer!Netflix just shared the release date and teaser trailer for the upcoming original series titled I Am Not Okay With This. The new series premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.I Am Not Okay With This doesn’t exactly jump off the page when looking at the list of Netflix new releases coming in February 2020. Outside of Locke & Key, I Am Not Okay With This looks like THE show to watch on Netflix this month.The Netflix original series tells the story of Sydney, played by Sophia Lillis, a high schooler who is growing up and going through a variety of things, including “complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her,” according to Netflix.Sign me up for this show!This series has a lot of star power behind it! The new Netflix original series is produced by 21 Laps, which is the production company of Shawn Levy, the executive producer and director of Stranger Things.Stranger Things producer Dan Cohen is also producing I Am Not Okay With This, along with Dan Levine and Josh Barry, according to Netflix.Jonathan Entwistle, the director of the Netflix hit The End of the F***ing World, is listed as the co-creator of the series along with Christy Hall. The series is based on a Charles Forsman graphic novel, just like The End of the F***ing World.There is some major young talent involved with this series, as well. Lillis and Wyatt Oleff star in the series. You’ll recognize these stars from the IT movies where Lillis starred as Beverly Marsh, while Oleff played Stanley Uris.Interestingly, Oleff plays another Stanley in this series, Stanley Barber.Check out the release date announcement and teaser trailer below!We don’t get to see a lot in the new teaser trailer, and that’s by design, of course, this is just a teaser! We’ll get the full trailer closer to the release date.Netflix has been making incredible teen shows lately. We just saw a great second season of Sex Education, and the streaming network has a great track record with this type of content. I’ll point to Stranger Things as the best example. Not only does this show have some of the same people behind Stranger Things on the team, but there are also some similarities between Sydney and Eleven, of course.Sydney has powers, as we learned in the synopsis from Netflix, and prior to seeing that teaser, I was most interested in that part of the series. After watching the teaser, though, I’m almost more interested in the hilarious, awkward moments. I’m really hoping for more of those when the series premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 26!Will you be watching I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix later this month?