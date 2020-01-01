netflix-star’s-son-dies-in-tragic-accident

Charlie Noxon, the son of Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator Jenji Kohan, has died aged 20 following a ski accident.

Mr Noxon suffered an accident in Park City, Utah, on New Year’s Eve, police authorities and Vail Resorts confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday.

Park City ski patrol responded to the incident, which occurred on an intermediate trail.

Local police told TMZ the Columbia University student fell and needed immediate medical attention.

media_camera Charlie Noxon, 20, was a student at Columbia University. Picture: Instagram

After further emergency care and evaluation, Mr Noxon was pronounced dead by paramedics.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Park City Mountain vice-president and chief operating officer Mike Goar in a statement.

Charlie had been in the ski town with his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, and his two siblings when the accident took place.

media_camera Jenji Kohan (second from left) with Lorraine Toussaint, Taylor Schilling and Uzo Aduba at the Orange Is The New Black season 2 premiere. Picture: Getty Images

Christopher, who worked on Weeds with his then-wife, split from Kohan in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

Charlie, their eldest son, appeared in an episode of Weeds back in 2008.

The couple have a daughter named Eliza, 14, and a son Oscar, 10.

A rep for Kohan didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

