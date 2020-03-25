netflix-sporadic-outage-“fixed,”-streamer-says-as-u.s-&-europe-subscribers-see-disruptions

In a near media nightmare scenario for millions of Americans and Europeans isolated at home due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Netflix went down today.

But, after spots of subscribers across the parts of the NATO alliance were unable to log on to the home of Stranger Things, Love is Blind and Tiger Kings, everything is up and running again, the Reed Hastings-run company says.

“Some of our members in the US and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline on Wednesday. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

An almost essential service for a globe of shut-ins right now, the inconvenience was oddly scattered, literally street by street in some areas. For instance, as some parts of Los Angeles were affected, others were just fine to catch another episode of the third season of Babylon Berlin or rewatch docuseries Pandemic for the 10th time.