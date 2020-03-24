netflix-sparks-joy-with-new-marie-kondo-series,-renews-reality-series-‘love-is-blind’,-‘the-circle’-&-‘rhythm-+-flow’

Netflix is doubling down on its reality slate – ordering a new series from Marie Kondo, handing two season renewals to Love Is Blind and The Circle and renewing Rhythm + Flow.

The streamer has been recently stepping up its game in the non-scripted space, with Love Is Blind, produced by Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content, particularly getting attention and becoming Netflix’s top show in the U.S. at the end of February, two weeks after its launch.

The show, which is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey, follows a group of single men and women as they enter solo pods in the hope of finding love. It has been renewed for a second and third season and is currently casting the second run in Chicago. The series, which was parodied by SNL earlier this month, is exec produced by Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith.

Elsewhere, Marie Kondo, the tidying expert and star of Netflix’s breakout format Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, is returning to the digital platform with Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

The new show follows Kondo and her team, who set out to tidy one small town in America. Viewers are being asked to nominate a town for Kondo’s “joy-sparking” mission via TidyMyTown.com.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo is produced by Alfred Street Industries, the new production company set up by Magical Elves founders and Project Runway producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, and exec produced by the pair alongside Kondo, Takumi Kawahara and Dan Volpe.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, the eight-episode series that launched in January 2019, was produced by Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group. Berman is now running Fox Entertainment-backed SideCar.

Other renewals include two more seasons of The Circle, the Studio Lambert-produced social experiment, and a second season of hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow.

The Circle, which is based on a British format originally commissioned by Channel 4, sees contestants catfish their way to a $100,000 prize. The players compete against each other, in isolation, to triumph. It is hosted by Michelle Buteau and produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. The series is currently casting.

Finally, Rhythm + Flow, which include judges Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris, will search for the next hip-hop star. The trio will join other industry stars as they aim to find undiscovered artists across the States. The show, which launched in October 2019, is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co. with Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Nikki Boella, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Jeff Pollack, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris exec producing.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”