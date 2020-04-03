netflix-shows-‘nailed-it’-and-‘#blackaf’-worth-binging-in-april

Netflix

Netflix has been a saving grace in more ways than once ever since the coronavirus pandemic brought Hollywood (and the world) to an abrupt stop. We can’t wait to help pass the time with some of the new content coming to the streamer in April.

Aside from new projects, Netflix will also be bringing a few classics into the mix this month. Let yourself laugh at Player’s Club, revisit Beyoncé playing Etta James in Cadillac Records, relive your college days with School Daze, and see how Snoop Dogg has changed since Soul Plane.

READ MORE: Ava DuVernay and Netflix win dismissal of ‘When They See Us’ defamation lawsuit

Nailed It! (Season 4)

Premiere Date: April 1

Description: The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the Nailed It! kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win. This series is especially entertaining while we have all the time in the world to try out our own skills in the kitchen.1Coffee & Kareem

Premiere Date: April 3

Description: While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, this film is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time.