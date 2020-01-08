netflix-rival-films-shows-that-‘flip-to-vertical’-as-streamers-switch-to-smartphones

A rival to Netflix will make shows that can flip between vertical and horizontal viewing in an effort to attract smartphone-addicted millennials.

Quibi, a streaming service designed to only work on mobile phones, will launch in April at a cost of $5 per month.

Its so-called “quick bites” will be filmed by Hollywood heavyweights, and Quibi says it already has directors Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro on board for shows.

Quibi has raised $1.4bn for its streaming app from major Hollywood studios as well as Disney, Fox and even the BBC.

Unlike Netflix, which began as a film rental service but has since come to dominate television streaming, Quibi is solely designed for viewers’ smartphones.

Its app will let users switch between landscape viewing, like a traditional film, and portrait viewing like a smartphone, according to founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and chief executive Meg Whitman, who unveiled Quibi at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The novel technique, dubbed “turnstyle” filming, should offer multiple perspectives on a film or episode.

Its plans for smartphone-only films are likely to leave cinema purists aghast. Martin Scorsese, the director of Netflix film The Irishman, has previously urged views to “please, please don’t look at it on a phone”.