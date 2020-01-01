netflix-reveals-the-uk’s-most-watched-shows-of-2019

Netflix has revealed the UK’s most top 10 watched shows of 2019 – and it’s good news for hits such as After Life, The Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things.

The top spot for 2019 went to the streaming giant’s documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 200 and was closely followed by 6 Underground – Michael Bay’s latest action movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

A surprise omission also saw The Crown failing to make the cut – despite debuting series three in November and picking up a string of Golden Globe nominations for stars including Helena Bonham Carter.

The list is believed to be based on the number of UK Netflix accounts that have watched at least two minutes of a title during its first 28 days on release this year – although the exact figures have not been revealed by the streaming giant.

I still can’t quite believe that #AfterLife beat things like #StrangerThings & #You.

What a year 🥂 https://t.co/5GA4ELuUnQ pic.twitter.com/VumI1NNXKe — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 30, 2019

Elsewhere in the rankings, After Life beat the likes of Stranger Things to secure sixth place – with Ricky Gervais admitting that he couldn’t believe that his show, which tells the story of a grieving husband and local journalist, had ranked higher than the hit sci-fi offering.

Check out the list in full below.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 6 Underground Murder Mystery The Witcher The Irishman After Life Stranger Things 3 Our Planet Sex Education Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

Describing After Life, Gervais told NME earlier this year how he believed it to be his most divisive offering yet.

“It’s the furthest I’ve gone, the most dramatic, the darkest, the most uncompromising,” he said.

“It’s the comedy cast of the century even if you don’t like every single person in it. It’s amazing.”

“Some people will love it, some people will hate it, most people won’t know it exists, so I’m all for that.”