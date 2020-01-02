netflix-renews-raising-dion-for-season-2

Raising Dion starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young and Michael B. Jordan has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix!

Raising Dion is getting a second season at Netflix, according to a report from Deadline.

The streaming network announced the news on social media, via Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account. We shared the tweet below!

The tweet also confirmed production on the second season will begin in 2020. Alisha Wainwright and Ja’Siah Young will definitely be back for the second season of this great Netflix original series.

Raising Dion premiered in October 2019, and we hadn’t heard much about the show’s second season. Honestly, I was starting to get a bit worried. Then, Netflix shared the list of the top 10 Netflix shows of 2019 recently, and the series was ranked No. 10 on the list. At that point, I knew it was only a matter of time before the series was renewed for season 2.

There are so many different directions this series could go in season 2. There’s obviously the mystery of the Rain People that needs to be addressed. Is Mark (Michael B. Jordan), Dion’s father, still alive? Can Dion somehow find a way to save him? There’s something bigger at play here.

We also know that the little kid from the farm, Brayden, has now been infected by the same stuff that caused Pat to turn evil. Will Brayden become the Crooked Man? It appears that way, and I’m sure he will come for Dion and Nicole, based on how the season ended.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like we probably won’t see Raising Dion season 2 in 2020. With the renewal announcement for season 2 this late and Netflix announcing production starts later this year, there’s not enough time to film, edit and promote the new season for a 2020 release.

Netflix has not officially announced that season 2 premieres in 2021. I’m just looking at the 2020 calendar now, and it doesn’t appear to be a way to get the new season of the show out unless production is done by July.

We’ll learn more about Raising Dion season 2 as we get closer to the release date and the start of production.

We’ll let you know more about Raising Dion season 2! Stay tuned for more news about the series.