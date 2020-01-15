netflix-renews-psychological-drama-you-for-third-season;-show-likely-to-premiere-in-2021

After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series You is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday. Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to reprise their roles in the new season, with more casting to be announced at a later date.

The streaming platform shared the update on its Instagram account with a post and captioned it, “New Year. New You. New Hope? Nah.”

Check out the announcement here

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

The second season of the thriller, which drew wide appreciation in the debut season based on the life of a stalker Joe Goldberg was dropped on 26 December, 2019.

Developed by Gamble and Berlanti, the first two seasons are based on the books ‘You’ and ‘Hidden Bodies‘ by Caroline Kepnes. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti).

The show stars Penn Badgley in the lead role of the serial killer Joe Goldberg dubbed as Will Bettleheim in the second installment of the franchise. Both the seasons of You are currently streaming on Netflix and the next instalment of the series will premiere in 2021, reported E online.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 11: 05: 48 IST