netflix-renews-love-is-blind-and-the-circle-for-two-more-seasons-each

Netflix is ready to double down on its reality TV successes. The streaming service has renewed The Circle and Love Is Blind for two more seasons each.The streaming service has also picked up another season of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. Plus, Marie Kondo will return to Netflix for a new show titled Sparking Joy, after taking the world by storm with her organizational how-to series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

In a statement, Netflix’s VP of nonfiction and comedy specials Brandon Riegg said, “It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes. We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”Second seasons of Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Rhythm + Flow are expected to premiere in 2021, and although production has yet to begin, online casting is now underway. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for Season 2 of Love Is Blind, which is casting Chicago singles, and Michelle Buteau will return to host The Circle.

The Circle, which premiered at the start of the year, is an experimental reality series that isolates contestants and filters their communication through a social media app. Meanwhile, Love Is Blind featured couples falling in love and getting engaged sight-unseen, before finally coming face to face to find out whether they like what they see as much as what they heard in their “pods.” That might sound stressful and risky, but for three couples — Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, and Giannina and Damian — it was just the right recipe to find a love that lasts. Love Is Blind: Everything That Happened in (and After) Season 1 The Circle, Love Is Blind, Rhythm + Flow, and Tidying Up With Marie Kondo are all available to stream on Netflix. Love Is BlindPhoto: Netflix