netflix-pays-talent-guarantees-as-hollywood-starts-to-address-fallout-from-coronavirus-related-shutdown

It’s been less than two weeks since, in the span of 48 hours, virtually all TV production ground to a holt amid fast escalating coronavirus outbreak. After the initial shock and while continuing to deal with the ongoing health crisis, Hollywood TV studios are starting to settle matters stemming from the unprecedented production shutdown.

Netflix

I have learned that Netflix has started paying cast members on shows affected by the shutdown, which is being treated as force majeure or unforeseeable circumstances. I hear actors on series, which were filming or about to go into production at the time everything was put on hold, are receiving their minimum guarantees. That’s episodic fees for the minimum number of episodes each regular cast member is guaranteed on a show each season per their contract (it varies). I hear the initial wave includes about a dozen series, which had been immediately impacted, with the list expected to grow as more shows don’t go into scheduled shoots during the pandemic.

Related Story

Netflix Sparks Joy With New Marie Kondo Series, Renews Reality Series ‘Love Is Blind’, ‘The Circle’ & ‘Rhythm + Flow’

I hear the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, has been in the loop and is aware of Netflix’s actions. I hear other TV studios are hammering out similar policies and are expected to start paying their actors on affected series by next week.

While most broadcast series were either wrapped or very close to wrapping because of the timing of the shutdown, broadcast-centric studios would also have to focus on paying talent cast in pilots which have not been produced. As that is being hashed out, studios also may be considering picking up options on the casts of some or all of their pilots, which traditionally expire at the end of June. With the worst in the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. yet to come, Hollywood production may not resume before July at the earliest.

When that happens, I hear Netflix plans to complete production at least on the shows that were well underway before the stoppage. That includes flagship drama Stranger Things, which had just started filming its fourth season. For the time being, work on series that can be done from home, like writing, continues.

As it started paying its talent over the weekend, Netflix also established a $100 million fund to help below-the-line personnel. Most of the money in the fund, announced on Friday, will go toward hardest-hit workers on Netflix’s own productions around the world in areas such as construction and hair and makeup. The company had already committed to paying staffers two weeks pay following the production suspensions.