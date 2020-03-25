Netflix Paying Talent Guarantees During Production Shutdowns — Report

Actors on around a dozen Netflix series are reportedly getting their minimum guarantees and the list is likely to grow as more productions are impacted.

Netflix might have been forced to halt production on virtually all of its upcoming television shows, but the ongoing pandemic isn’t stopping the company from paying cast members who have been impacted by the production shutdowns.

Deadline reported that Netflix has started paying cast members on shows impacted by the production shutdowns. Actors on series that were filming or were about to go into production are receiving their minimum guarantees, which are the amounts of money that actors are contractually obligated to receive. The publication noted that the initial wave would impact around a dozen series and said that the list would likely grow as more shows’ productions are impacted by the outbreak.

It is unclear if Netflix had been paying impacted individuals during the interim between the initial production shutdowns and Deadline’s new report. It is also unclear which series are impacted by the decision or the total financial sum of the move. A company spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

Deadline also reported that actors’ union SAG-AFTRA was looped in on Netflix’s strategy. Other television studios will likely follow in Netflix’s footsteps and begin paying impacted actors next week.

While there’s no confirmation that actors on the following projects are being paid their minimum guarantees, Netflix series that have paused production include “The Witcher,” “Red Notice,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Stranger Things,” among others. Sources recently told IndieWire that Netflix was shutting down production on all of its scripted film and TV projects for at least two weeks due to the pandemic. The production shutdowns will likely last considerably longer than that. The company is scheduled to reportedly spend $17.3 billion on original content in 2020.

Deadline’s report came several days after Netflix established a $100 million fund to help below-the-line personnel. Most of the fund is expected to be used for workers in Netflix’s own productions.

IndieWire is keeping track of all of the entertainment industry’s events and projects that have been impacted by the outbreak. IndieWire is also tracking the industry’s ongoing events and positive happenings during the pandemic, including Netflix’s new and upcoming film and television releases.

