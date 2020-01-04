netflix-originals-coming-to-netflix-in-march-2020

Welcome to a very early look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2020. It’s going to be a month full of debut Netflix Originals by the looks of it and we’re going to be cataloging them all here.

Spenser Confidential

Netflix Release Date: March 6th

One of the first big blockbuster movies for Netflix of the year is Spenser Confidential. Not too much is known about the movie except that it’s going to be an action-drama and features stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Austin Post.

We know a little about the plot too in that it’s about an ex-felon going back to his roots in Boston’s criminal underworld.

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are teaming up again for their new film SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL, on Netflix March 6. Wahlberg stars alongside Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Austin Post. pic.twitter.com/tmfRTd8BAg — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 31, 2019

Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Netflix Release Date: March 20th

Octavia Spencer will be headline this fantastic looking limited series that celebrates and documents the important life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Madam C.J. Walker for those unfamiliar was an African American entrepreneur and built a haircare empire.

Alongside Spencer in the series are Carmen Ejogo, Tiffany Haddish, Keeya King, Garrett Morris, and Blair Underwood.

It’ll consist of four parts and is set to be a single limited series.

Netflix has announced the title and premiere date for its upcoming Madam C.J. Walker limited series starring @octaviaspencer. The 4-part project “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” will debut on March 20, 2020. #Netflix #OctaviaSpencer pic.twitter.com/5C9y8F9XHb — Black Movie Hall of Fame (@movie_fame) January 2, 2020

Kingdom (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: TBA

When it comes to zombie series, we couldn’t recommend one any more than Netflix’s South Korean pickup Kingdom. It shook us to our core last year and we can’t wait that we’re getting more zombie action at some time during March 2020.

As of the time of publishing, we’re still waiting for an exact date as to when the second season will drop on Netflix

Netflix released the teaser for Kingdom S2. And I’ve never been this so ready! 😯 @Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/9jrxaVC2sV — Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) December 24, 2019

Tigertail

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Alan Yang who has worked on Netflix’s Master of None as well as served as a producer on Parks and Recreation comes to Netflix with his Netflix Original movie debut.

Tigertail is about a multi-generational story about a family living in 1950s Taiwan to the modern-day family living in New York.

Starring in the movie is Christine Ko, Tzi Ma, Joan Chen, and Margot Bingham.

Tigertail is coming this March on Netflix! Inspired by my family’s story, so now I have two months to prepare for their reaction. @tzima8 @Christine_Ko https://t.co/fTIpv3PU7X pic.twitter.com/W9tf3uIrAc — Alan Yang (@alanyang) January 3, 2020

Rumored Netflix Original March Releases

Altered Carbon: Resleeved – The anime companion series is currently on Netflix’s media center listed for March 1st, 2020. That’s yet to be confirmed but what we do know about the series is that it’s a spin-off that expands the world of Altered Carbon.

– The anime companion series is currently on Netflix’s media center listed for March 1st, 2020. That’s yet to be confirmed but what we do know about the series is that it’s a spin-off that expands the world of Altered Carbon. Feel Good – Channel 4 (from the United Kingdom) and Netflix are releasing a new comedy sitcom from Mae Martin. She featured in Netflix’s Comedians of the World back in January 2019.

I’m excited for 2020 because my show Feel Good finally comes out on Netflix and Channel 4 in early March. I filmed it close to 500 years ago. Here is me and Sophie Thompson filming in a car 😍 pic.twitter.com/shtXOkjlU8 — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) December 29, 2019