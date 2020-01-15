netflix-original-‘spenser-confidential’-starring-mark-whalberg-arrives-march-2020

Starring in his first Netflix Original movie, Mark Whalberg will star in the upcoming mystery-drama Spenser Confidential. Arriving in March 2020, we’re keeping track of all the news and information you’ll need to know about Spenser Confidential including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Spenser Confidential is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-mystery, based on the novel Wonderland but adapted for the film by Sean O’Keefe. Directed by Peter Berg, this is the fifth time that Berg and actor Mark Whalberg have worked together, having previously worked on Lone Survivor, Patriot’s Day, Deepwater Horizon and Mile 22. The Netflix movie will be the third time that the character of Spenser has been adapted, the first came in a television series in the 1980s on ABC, the second adaptation was three made-for-TV movies from 1999 to 2001 that aired on A&E.

At the time of writing, Spenser Confidential is still scheduled to release on March 6th, 2020.

Will Spenser Confidential be available to stream in my region?

As a full Original, Spenser Confidential will be available to stream worldwide.

What is the plot of Spenser Confidential?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

An ex-felon named Spenser returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy.

Who are the cast members of Spenser Confidential?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Spenser Confidential:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Detective Spenser Mark Wahlberg The Fighter | The Departed | Boogie Nights Hawk Winston Duke Black Panthers | Avengers: Infinity War | Us Henry Cimoli Alan Arkin Argo | Little Miss Sunshine | Glengarry Glen Ross Cissy Iliza Shlesinger Instant Family | Forever 31 | This Is Not Happening Elise Cassie Ventura Step Up 2: The Streets | Fish Tank | Empire Boylan Michael Gaston First Reformed | The Leftovers | The Man in the High Castle Mara Colleen Camp Clue | Sliver | Die Hard: With a Vengeance Mrs. Boylan Rebeca Gibel Wanted | The Dressmaker | Peter Allen: Not the Boy W. Lintz Big Shug Rewind the Scenes | TBA Post Malone Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Pattaya TBA Bokeem Woodbine Spider-Man: Homecoming | Fargo | Queen & Slim TBA James DuMont Jurassic World | S.W.A.T. | Speed TBA Marc Maron Maron | Joker | GLOW TBA Donald Cerrone The Equalizer 2 | The Outlaw Johnny Black | Puppy Love

This will be the first movie role for the American artist Post Malone.

Will Spenser Confidential follow the plot of the book?

According to sources, the film is only loosely based on the characters of the ‘Spenser’ mystery novels.

The popular Spenser novels have been ongoing for almost five decades, the first novel ‘The Godwulf Manuscript’ was published in 1973. 46 years later, the 49th novel in the series ‘Angel Eyes’ was published.

The 1st novel ‘The Godwold Manuscript’ and the 49th novel ‘Angel Eyes’

What is the production status of Spenser Confidential?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 14/01/2020)

Filming wrapped up on the 18th of December, 2019, and has since been in post-production.

Locations used for filming took place in Boston, Massachusetts. In particular, the Boston neighborhood Jones Hill was used, actor Mark Whalberg lived in the neighborhood during his teen years.

Will Spenser Confidential be available to stream in 4K?

Netflix’s library of 4K titles is continuously growing, this will also include the additions of Spenser Confidential.

Mark Whalberg (left) and Peter Berg (right) – Photograph by David Bailey

Has Netflix released a trailer for Spenser Confidential?

We’re still waiting for a trailer to drop from Netflix. With the release date scheduled for March, we can expect to see a trailer drop at the end of January or sometime in February.

Are you looking forward to the release of Spenser Confidential? Let us know in the comments below!