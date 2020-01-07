netflix-original-romance-‘all-the-bright-places’:-plot,-cast,-trailer-&-netflix-release-date

All the Bright Places – Copyright. Echo Lake Entertainment

Jennifer Niven’s All the Bright Places is finally coming to Netflix on a device near you in February 2020. After a significantly long wait, book fans of the beloved young adult fiction novel will be ecstatic that the wait is almost over. We have everything you need to know about All the Bright Places, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

All the Bright Places is an upcoming Netflix Original romance-drama based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Niven. While also receiving writing credit for the novel, Niven also co-wrote the screenplay with Liz Hannah (The Post). Directing the film is Brett Haley, who previously directed Hearts Beat Loud. We can expect All the Bright Places to be a very interesting topic of conversation upon release thanks to its focus on mental health, in particular, bipolar disorder. This will be the second Original of 2020 focusing on the mental health disorder, with the first being Spinning Out.

All the Bright Places is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on February 28th, 2020.

Will All the Bright Places be available to stream in my region?

Certainly, as a full Netflix Original the romance drama will be available to stream in all regions around the world.

What is the plot of All the Bright Places?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

The story of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

Who are the cast members of All the Bright Places?

The following cast members have been confirmed for All the Bright Places:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Violet Markey Elle Fanning Super 8 | The Neon Demon | Maleficent Kate Alexandra Shipp X-Men: Apocalypse | X-Men: Dark Phoenix | Love, Simon Amanda Virginia Gardner Project Almanac | Halloween | Runaways Theodore Finch Justice Smith Pokemon Detective Pikachu | Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom | The Get Down Embry Keegan-Michael Key Keanu | Let’s Be Cops | Tomorrowland: A World Beyond James Luke Wilson Old School | The Royal Tenenbaums | Bottle Rocket Demi Nicole Forester Chicago Fire | Boss | Guiding Light Charlie Lamar Johnson The Hate U Give | Kings | The Next Step Roamer Felix Mallard Neighbours | Happy Together Sheryl Kelli O’Hara Sex and the City 2 | Numb3rs | The Accidental Wolf

Elle Fanning was confirmed to star as Violet Markey months before the book even released. The actress was the author Jennifer Niven’s first choice for the lead role.

Why did it take so long to produce All the Bright Places?

The history of the project has a significant lack of detail, especially as the project was announced in 2014.

Production may have been delayed due to various reasons such as a lack of funding, scheduling issues and finding a distributor.

Once principal photography began in October 2018, it wrapped up a few months later in January 2019. The film was in post-production for the majority of the year before it was announced the film was completed on November 5th, 2019.

We’re expecting All the Bright Places to be extremely popular, especially amongst the book fans and fans of similar films like All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Where did filming take place?

Only one location has been confirmed for filming and that was Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

What is the official run-time for All the Bright Places?

It has been confirmed that All the Bright Places will have a run time of 108 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

In the United States, All the Bright Places will be PG13. Subscribers in the United Kingdom can expect to see a parental rating of 12.

Will All the Bright Places be available to stream in 4K?

All new Netflix Originals are required to be available to stream in 4K, therefore, All the Bright Places will be available to stream in 4K.

Has Netflix released a trailer for All the Bright Places?

With the release of All the Bright Places scheduled for next month, you can expect to see a trailer drop soon.

Is a sequel planned for All the Bright Places?

At the time of writing, there are no plans for a sequel to All the Bright Places.

There are multiple reasons for this, one, because Jennifer Niven only wrote one story with these characters. The second reason is that the story itself doesn’t need a second film or book, you’ll understand what this means upon watching.

