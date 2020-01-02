netflix-original-movies-coming-in-2020

Welcome to your Netflix Original movie preview of 2020. This list below is everything we know about the movies currently scheduled for release in 2020.

Now it’s worth noting that in most cases, details are either sketchy or severely lacking. That’s because in most cases these movies are likely in very early development. Don’t worry though, as this list is going to grow and evolve over time so be sure to keep it bookmarked.

English Movies Coming to Netflix in 2020

A Boy Called Christmas – Christmas movie with all-star cast based on the novel of the same name.

– Christmas movie with all-star cast based on the novel of the same name. Altered Carbon: Resleeved – Anime companion movie to the main Netflix live-action series written by Dai Satō and Tsukasa Kondo and directed by Jō Nakajima.

– Anime companion movie to the main Netflix live-action series written by Dai Satō and Tsukasa Kondo and directed by Jō Nakajima. Army of the Dead – Zack Snyder directs the spiritual successor to Dawn of the Dead due out in late 2020. Stars Dave Bautista and Ana de la Reguera.

Awake – Disaster movie about people unable to use electronics or sleep. Directed by Mark Raso and stars Jennifer Jason Leight and Frances Fisher.

– Disaster movie about people unable to use electronics or sleep. Directed by Mark Raso and stars Jennifer Jason Leight and Frances Fisher. Bright 2 – Sequel to the 2017 Netflix movie starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

– Sequel to the 2017 Netflix movie starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Christmas on the Square – Holiday movie from Dolly Parton about a small town being threatened by a major corporation.

– Holiday movie from Dolly Parton about a small town being threatened by a major corporation. Coffee & Kareem – Comedy starring Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, Taraji P. Henson and Jesse Hutch about a cop trying to clear his name. Directed by Michael Dowse.

– Comedy starring Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, Taraji P. Henson and Jesse Hutch about a cop trying to clear his name. Directed by Michael Dowse. Desperados – Heather Graham, Robbie Amell and Nasim Pedrad star in this comedy about a young woman traveling to Mexico to delete an accidental email.

– Heather Graham, Robbie Amell and Nasim Pedrad star in this comedy about a young woman traveling to Mexico to delete an accidental email. Eurovision – Comedy starring Will Ferrell about two musicians given the opportunity to represent their country at the famous singing contest.

– Comedy starring Will Ferrell about two musicians given the opportunity to represent their country at the famous singing contest. Feel the Beat – Drama about a girl returning home to help a group of dancers prepare for a big competition. Stars Sofia Carson and Enrico Colantoni. Directed by Elissa Down.

– Drama about a girl returning home to help a group of dancers prepare for a big competition. Stars Sofia Carson and Enrico Colantoni. Directed by Elissa Down. Fatal Affair – Drama directed by Peter Sullivan with Nia Long, Omar Eps and Kj Smith starring.

– Drama directed by Peter Sullivan with Nia Long, Omar Eps and Kj Smith starring. First Ladies – Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro star in a comedy about a same-sex white house couple.

– Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro star in a comedy about a same-sex white house couple. Hillbilly Elegy – Ron Howard directs this adaptation of the book series about a man recalling his life growing up in the Midwest. Stars Amy Adams and Haley Bennet.

Cast grid for Hillbilly Elegy at Netflix

Holidate – Christmas movie starring Kristin Chenoweth and Emma Roberts about two single people agreeing to be plus-ones for holiday celebrations.

– Christmas movie starring Kristin Chenoweth and Emma Roberts about two single people agreeing to be plus-ones for holiday celebrations. Horse Girl – Drama directed and written by Jeff Baena starring Alison Brie finds her dreams intersecting with real life.

Hubie Halloween – Adam Sandler Halloween comedy movie.

– Adam Sandler Halloween comedy movie. Jingle Jangle – Upcoming Christmas movie about a toymaker and his granddaughter. Stars Forest Whitaker and directed by David E. Talbert.

– Upcoming Christmas movie about a toymaker and his granddaughter. Stars Forest Whitaker and directed by David E. Talbert. Last Letter from Your Lover – Felicity Jones stars as Ellie who plays a young journalist who becomes obsessed with letters between two lovers in the 1960s.

– Felicity Jones stars as Ellie who plays a young journalist who becomes obsessed with letters between two lovers in the 1960s. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave – Sequel to the movie and series currently on Netflix.

– Sequel to the movie and series currently on Netflix. Mank – Gary Oldman, Lily Collins and Tuppence Middleton star in this David Fincher directed movie following Herman J. Mankiewicz’s and the development of the 1941 movie, Citizen Kane.

– Gary Oldman, Lily Collins and Tuppence Middleton star in this David Fincher directed movie following Herman J. Mankiewicz’s and the development of the 1941 movie, Citizen Kane. Moxie – Amy Poehler directs this comedy starring Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai about a girl starting a feminist revolution at her school.

– Amy Poehler directs this comedy starring Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai about a girl starting a feminist revolution at her school. Operation Christmas Drop – Holiday romantic comedy.

.@KatGraham & @alexanderludwig will star in Operation Christmas Drop as a congressional aide and a U.S. Air Force captain who clash when she’s asked to shut down the base he calls home. The film is scheduled for 2020. pic.twitter.com/GgQWopKMyJ — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) May 22, 2019

Over the Moon – Glen Keane who worked on Disney movies such as The Little Mermaid and Tarzan works on new animated movie retelling a Chinese myth.

– Glen Keane who worked on Disney movies such as The Little Mermaid and Tarzan works on new animated movie retelling a Chinese myth. Rebecca – Romantic thriller directed by Ben Wheatley about a widowed man and his new wife trying to move on but the spirit of his old wife stays with them.

– Romantic thriller directed by Ben Wheatley about a widowed man and his new wife trying to move on but the spirit of his old wife stays with them. Robin Robin – New animated Christmas movie coming from Aardman, the studio behind Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep. Stop-motion movie about a bird raised by mice.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – Documentary on the singer/songwriter.

– Documentary on the singer/songwriter. The Babysitter 2 – Sequel to the 2017 Netflix hit starring Bella Thorne and Jenna Ortega.

– Sequel to the 2017 Netflix hit starring Bella Thorne and Jenna Ortega. The Boys in the Band – Ryan Murphy produces movie based on broadway play starring Jim Parson, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer.

– Ryan Murphy produces movie based on broadway play starring Jim Parson, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer. The Christmas Chronicles 2 – Sequel to the Christmas movie starring Kurt Russell and directed by Chris Columbus.

– Sequel to the Christmas movie starring Kurt Russell and directed by Chris Columbus. The Dig – British movie about a widow finding hidden riches on her property.

– British movie about a widow finding hidden riches on her property. The Kissing Booth 2 – Sequel to the romantic comedy.

– Sequel to the romantic comedy. The Last Thing He Wanted – Political thriller about a journalist covering the 1984 election starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck directed by Dee Rees.

– Political thriller about a journalist covering the 1984 election starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck directed by Dee Rees. The Main Event – WWE movie about an 11-year-old aspiring to be the next WWE superstar.

– WWE movie about an 11-year-old aspiring to be the next WWE superstar. The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Sequel to the holiday movie starring Vanessa Hudgens.

– Sequel to the holiday movie starring Vanessa Hudgens. The Prom – Ryan Murphy movie based on the broadway musical featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman.

– Ryan Murphy movie based on the broadway musical featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman. The Willoughbys – Spring 2020 – Animated comedy kids movie featuring voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews and based on the children’s book of the same name.

Thunder Force – Superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Pom Klementieff. Directed and written by Ben Falcone.

– Superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Pom Klementieff. Directed and written by Ben Falcone. Tigertail – John Cho, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko and Kunjue Li star in this family drama being shot in New York and Taiwan.

– John Cho, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko and Kunjue Li star in this family drama being shot in New York and Taiwan. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – February 12th – Sequel to the romantic comedy based on the books.

– February 12th – Sequel to the romantic comedy based on the books. Welcome to Sudden Death – June 2020 – Remake of the 1995 movie starring Michael Jai White and Gary Owen.

Non-English Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2020