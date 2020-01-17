netflix-original-anime-‘cagaster-of-an-insect-cage’-arrives-february-2020

Cagaster of an Insect Cage – Copyright. GONZO

After months and months of waiting, we finally have confirmation that Netflix will be releasing Cagaster of an Insect Cage this coming February! Below we have all the information you’ll need to know before you stream Cagaster of an Insect Cage!

Cagaster of an Insect Cage is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series based upon the manga series Mushikago no Cagaster by author Kachou Hashimoto. The manga series has a total of 32 chapters, and it ran from September 2005 to May 2016.

We finally have confirmation that Cagaster of an Insect Cage will be coming to Netflix on February 6th, 2020.

The release date comes somewhat of a surprise after very little information regarding the series has been revealed.

What is the plot of Cagaster of an Insect Cage?

Set in the near future, a mysterious plague known as ‘Cagaster’ has ravished the population of Earth, turning its inhabitants into monstrous insects. With very little of humanity remaining, survival is tough and every day is even harder than the one before. 30 years after the start of ‘Cagaster’ in 2125, we follow Kidou, a young adventurer that fights the insects for a living. On an extermination mission, Kidou finds a dying man who entrusts him with looking after his daughter, to help find her mother.

Mushikago no Cagaster – Copyright. Kachou Hashimoto

Which studio produced Cagaster of an Insect Cage?

The production studio behind Cagaster of an Insect Cage is Gonzo. Over the years the studio has produced plenty of popular anime titles such as Hellsing, Rosario Vampire and Afro Samurai.

Gonzo also produced the Netflix Original anime series 7Seeds.

How many episodes will the first season air?

Annoyingly, the number of episodes hasn’t been revealed yet.

We’d expect to see around 10 to 13 episodes which is the typical number of episodes for an anime season.

Will a second season happen?

With 32 chapters in total of the manga, it’s hard to say if the first season won’t just cover all of the source material. That being said if the anime has any filler, they could drag out the main story for a second season. There’s no word yet but if Cagaster of an Insect Cage turns out to be popular, we could expect to see a second season in the future.

