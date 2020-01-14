netflix-officially-renews-you-for-season-3

It’s official! Joe Goldberg will return in You season 3 as Netflix officially announces the stalker-drama’s renewal.

Since binge-watching season 2 of You on Netflix, we have speculated what’s to come and jotted down all the questions we have that the intense finale leaves us with. Despite not having an official renewal to count on, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the streaming giant announced the happy news.

Not renewing the series would have made no sense. You is one of the most popular shows on Netflix ever since the streaming titan released all the episodes of the former Lifetime series. A second season was guaranteed after You became such a hit. Now, it’s one of the most binge-watched shows, according to TV Time.

A renewal isn’t the only thing Netflix has given us, they have also shared that Victoria Pedretti will be returning alongside Penn Badgley. Though we never doubted Love Quinn (Pedretti) would be back, given how important the character is, we can’t wait to see how much of an impact Love will have on season 3. Our guess, is that she may take over the role Badgley plays so well. But it is all speculation at this point.

Entertainment Weekly, who broke the news about the renewal, also states that season 3 will feature 10 episodes, all to be executive produced by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. The series is based on the novel series (You and Hidden Bodies) by Caroline Kepnes.

Kepnes is currently working on her third novel in the series, but with how many drastic changes the Netflix series has already established, the upcoming novel will likely be very different. And hey, we’re not complaining! This just means double the fun and misadventures of Joe Goldberg.

Are you excited to learn You will officially return for more? Season 1 and season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.