netflix-movies:-horse-girl-leaves-viewers-questioning-reality

Photo: Horse Girl.. Photo courtesy of Netflix, Katrina Marcinowski Horse Girl is now streaming on Netflix and taking audiences on a bumpy, trippy, and puzzling ride. Is the movie worth watching this weekend?Guys, I know it’s Friday, but if you plan on watching Horse Girl on Netflix (starring Alison Brie), do so sober! Sure, it’ll be Friday night by the time you clock off work or school, but this is a movie you want to be completely aware to watch. Yes, it’s that trippy. Don’t worry, I won’t be diving into any spoilers in this review, so you’re safe to continue reading.If you are unsure whether or not you want to watch Horse Girl this weekend, you came to the right place! Again, no spoilers ahead!Horse Girl follows the socially awkward Sarah, a young woman who works at an arts and crafts store, attends zumba classes, and volunteers at a local horse farm. All in all, Sarah doesn’t necessarily come off as awkward, not to me, anyway! She’s just a homebody who’d rather spend the night in re-watching and binging her favorite series, Purgatory. And really, isn’t that all of us here at Netflix Life?It’s Sarah’s birthday, and this is when events begin to spiral out of control, rather quickly and quite drastically. On the night of her birthday, Sarah begins to have wild dreams. She wakes up completely out of it and her roommate finds strange scratch marks on the wall. Sure, it could be how much Sarah drank and smoked the night prior, but Sarah’s visions and sleepwalking continues.Suddenly, Sarah begins to identify some of the events happening to her and connecting them to Purgatory, the show she is so addicted to (which is not a real series, by the way). Alien abductions, clones, mental illnesses, oh my! Soon enough, you’ll be as puzzled about it all as Sarah is.Viewers also learn Sarah’s mother suffered from depression and ultimately ended her own life, while Sarah’s grandmother expressed she had similar symptoms to the ones Sarah is experiencing right now. But this all seems so real! What is going on?I won’t spoil any details or even offer my opinion on the ending to allow you as a viewer to make up your own mind about it. But, let’s just say that if you enjoy watching a movie that has all the answers for you, Horse Girl may not be your movie of choice.Horse Girl dares audiences to come up with their own conspiracy theories and encourages us all to break our imaginations free!Horse Girl is now streaming on Netflix.