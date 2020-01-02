Netflix January 2020 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

2019 was a huge year for Netflix, and as the streaming giant heads into its second decade it’s showing no signs of slowing down its output with a raft of originals heading our way at the start of 2020.
January sees the finale of one of Netflix’s greatest shows, BoJack Horseman, which draws to a close after six seasons, while popular LM Montgomery adaptation Anne with an E also reaches its conclusion after three series.
More recent critical hit Sex Education returns for its second run of episodes, comedy Grace and Frankie is back for series six, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gets its third season and a host of shows in just about every conceivable genre make their Netflix debut, with Messiah and AJ and the Queen among the highlights.
Here’s the full list…
Contents
- 1 Wednesday 1st January
- 2 Thursday 2nd January
- 3 Friday 3rd January
- 4 Saturday 4th January
- 5 Wednesday 8th January
- 6 Friday 10th January
- 7 Monday 13th January
- 8 Tuesday 14th January
- 9 Wednesday 15th January
- 10 Thursday 16th January
- 11 Friday 17th January
- 12 Monday 20th January
- 13 Tuesday 21st January
- 14 Wednesday 22nd January
- 15 Thursday 23rd January
- 16 Friday 24th January
- 17 Sunday 26th January
- 18 Tuesday 28th January
- 19 Wednesday 29th January
- 20 Thursday 30th January
- 21 Friday 31st January
Wednesday 1st January
Ghost Stories An Indian anthology film comprised of four chilling and twisted ghost stories. Watch on Netflix
Messiah New series that explores what might happen if a messianic figure appeared on Earth in the modern age. Watch on Netflix
Spinning Out Drama series about a competitive ice skater (Kaya Scodelario) who struggles to revive her career after a disastrous fall and amid ongoing personal issues. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 2nd January
Sex, Explained Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks about the ins and outs of sex in an informative documentary series. Watch on Netflix
Thieves of the Wood Historical drama about a notorious highwaymen who’s elevated to hero status during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium. Watch on Netflix
Friday 3rd January
Anne with an E: the Final Season The adaptation of LM Montgomery’s beloved books reaches its conclusion
Saturday 4th January
Go! Go! Cory Carson Children’s programme about an anthropomorphic car, based on a hit line of kid’s toys
Wednesday 8th January
Cheer Documentary series charting a group of competitive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to continue its impressive record at the National Championship
Friday 10th January
AJ and the Queen New road comedy series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who travels across the US with a 10-year-old stowaway
Harvey Girls Forever! season 4 The animated series returns for a fourth run
The Inbestigators season 2 The group of grade five detectives are back to solve some more puzzling cases
Medical Police Comedy series about two American doctors who find themselves recruited as government agents after discovering a deadly virus in Brazil
Scissor Seven Anime about a hapless contract killer armed with a pair of hairdressing skills and an exceptional talent for disguise
Until Dawn French reality comedy that sees a series of the country’s comics head to spooky locations to embark on a series of challenges
Zumbo’s Just Desserts season 2 A return for the Australian baking show with hosts Adrian Zumbo and Rachel Khoo
Monday 13th January
The Healing Powers of Dude Family comedy show about an 11-year-old boy who relies on his trusty mutt to help deal with social anxiety
Tuesday 14th January
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts A girl is desperate to get home after finding herself in a strange world filled with mutant creatures
Wednesday 15th January
Grace and Frankie season 6 The rip-roaring comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is back for another series
Thursday 16th January
NiNoKuni Anime that follows a pair of high school students as they travel between the real world a parallel universe in a bid to help a friend
Friday 17th January
Ares Dutch series about a secret student society that might be more sinister that it first seemed
Hip-Hop Evolution season 4 The documentary series is back to continue the story of hip-hop’s story in the US
Sex Education: season 2 The hit show returns, as Otis finds himself trying to control his newly found sexual urges and also keep up his friendship with Maeve
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous
Vivir dos veces Spanish language film that sees an elderly man attempt to find a former love interest
Wer kann, der kann! German version of the American bake-off style competition Nailed It!
Monday 20th January
Family Reunion: Part 2 Second season of sitcom about a Seattle family who have moved to Georgia
Tuesday 21st January
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty The first comedy special from North Carolina comedian Fortune Feimster touches on topics including childhood misadventures
Word Party season 4 Kids show returns for more educational fun
Wednesday 22nd January
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak Documentary about influenza that examines humankind’s preparedness for another outbreak
Thursday 23rd January
The Ghost Bride A Mandarin murder mystery focusing on a young woman how finds herself in the afterlife
October Faction Comic adaptation about a monster hunting couple who keep their identity hidden from their children
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 1 part 2 The second part of the first season of the anime series
Friday 24th January
A Sun A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 The third part of the popular dark adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch finds the titular hero reeling from the events of series two
The Ranch: the Final Season The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is back for one more run
Rise of Empires: Ottoman A series that takes a look at the history of the ottoman Empire using both scripted and documentary elements
Sunday 26th January
Vir Das: For India The comedian explores India’s history, including its traditions and culture
Tuesday 28th January
Alex Fernández: El mejor commediante del mundo The Mexican stand-up returns for a new comedy special
Wednesday 29th January
Next in Fashion Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion
Night on Earth A brand new natural history series focusing on the wonders of the nocturnal world
Omniscient Dystopian drama set in a world where everyone is under constant surveillance
Thursday 30th January
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey Reality show in which seven Japanese strangers look for love while journeying across Africa
The Stranger A family man finds himself on a search to uncover the truth about the people closes to him
Friday 31st January
Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2 The alcoholic horse returns one last time as one of Netflix’s greatest shows draws to a close
Diablero season 2 A return for the Mexican horror series
Luna Nera In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny
Ragnarok Norwegian coming-of-age drama based in a small town apparently headed for another Ragnarok
37 Seconds Film about a young woman with cerebral palsy who wants to become a successful manga artist while still fulfilling her family obligations