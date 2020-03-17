netflix-is-now-offering-extension-that-allows-users-to-view-content-and-chat-with-their-friends-while-watching-in-separate-locations-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

In this new reality where everyone is staying home in self-quarantine and practicing social distancing in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Netflix has released a new Google Chrome extension called “Netflix Party” that allows users in separate locations to chat and stream content together.

According to Newsweek, the extension allows multiple users to watch Netflix at the same time. First, a Netflix subscriber chooses a TV show or movie to watch, and then they can send a link to their friends to “invite” them to join. Both the user and the invitees must have the extension in advance to join a Netflix Party.

Netflix Party anyone? pic.twitter.com/8SukhxHse8 — the girl with the tattoos🐉 (@Elizabxth) March 17, 2020

In addition to watching the same content together at the same time, the extension also allows users to chat in real-time and discuss the TV show or movie while they are watching it in separate locations.

Just last week, the extension received an update that added seven extra servers to make it available to a larger number of users. Now, subscribers can communicate instantly without pausing the video or using a second device to communicate with their friends.

“A new way to watch Netflix together,” reads the Netflix Party website. ”Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties today.”

We were only “testing” this Netflix party thing….now we’re on our second episode 😂 #renewannewithane 🍁🌿🦋 pic.twitter.com/IElJD86FTq — RENEW ANNE WITH AN E (@PlumPuffs1) March 17, 2020

Netflix Party is available for download directly from the website. It’s a free feature, and the set-up is simple. After the app is downloaded, the “party” starter must select a show to watch and start playing the video. Then, they must click on “NP” in the Google Chrome search bar to start their party.

The next step is to invite friends by sending a URL link to the private, digital event. Those who are invited can click on the link, which will take them to Netflix. They will also have to click “NP” in the browser to join the party.

The Netflix Party app does not include a subscription or free access to Netflix. All users must have a Netflix subscription purchased separately.



