Netflix Is Bringing A Ton Of New Content To The Platform In April To Make Stay-At-Home Orders A Little Easier

Apr 1, 2020 7: 09 AM PDT

With more than 80 percent of the United States under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order, good online content to keep everyone entertained is essential. To help everyone get through the next month of social distancing, Netflix has announced all the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform in April that will keep subscribers entertained for hours.

Some of the highlights include Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever, the Olivia Munn original movie Love Wedding Repeat, and the action-comedy Coffee & Kareem starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson. By the way, if you still haven’t had the chance to watch Tiger King yet, it’s not going anywhere.

If you want to plan your binges over the next 30 days, here is a full list of titles coming to Netflix in April 2020.

Coming in April


ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage


The Circle Game


The King: Eternal Monarch

April 1


David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet


How to Fix a Drug Scandal


The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show


Nailed It!: Season 4


Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2


40 Days and 40 Nights


Bloodsport


Cadillac Records


Can’t Hardly Wait


Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke


Community: Season 1-6


Deep Impact


God’s Not Dead


Just Friends


Killer Klowns from Outer Space


Kim’s Convenience: Season 4


Lethal Weapon


Lethal Weapon 2


Lethal Weapon 3


Lethal Weapon 4


Minority Report


Molly’s Game


Mortal Kombat


Mud


Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends


Promised Land


Road to Perdition


Salt


School Daze


Sherlock Holmes


Soul Plane


Sunrise in Heaven


Taxi Driver


The Death of Stalin


The Girl with All the Gifts


The Hangover


The Matrix


The Matrix Reloaded


The Matrix Revolutions


The Perks of Being a Wallflower


The Roommate


The Runaways


The Social Network


Wildling

April 2


The Good, the Bad and the Ugly


Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3


Coffee & Kareem


La casa de papel: Part 4


Money Heist: The


Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy


StarBeam

April 4


Angel Has Fallen

April 5


The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6


The Big Show Show

April 7


TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9


Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10


Brews Brothers


LA Originals


La vie scolaire


Love Wedding Repeat


The Main Event


Tigertail

April 11


CODE 8

April 14


Chris D’Elia: No Pain

April 15


The Innocence Files


Outer Banks

April 16


Despicable Me


Fary: Hexagone: Season 2


Fauda: Season 3


Hail, Caesar!


Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos


Jem and the Holograms

April 17


Betonrausch


#blackAF


Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)


The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2


Legado en los huesos


Sergio


Too Hot to Handle

April 18


The Green Hornet

April 20


Cooked with Cannabis


The Midnight Gospel


The Vatican Tapes

April 21


Bleach: The Assault


Bleach: The Bount


Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22


Absurd Planet


Circus of Books


El silencio del pantano


The Plagues of Breslau


The Willoughbys


Win the Wilderness

April 23


The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24


After Life: Season 2


Extraction


Hello Ninja: Season 2


Yours Sincerely, Kanan

April 25


The Artist


Django Unchained

April 26


The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27


Battle: Los Angeles


Never Have I Ever

April 29


A Secret Love


Extracurricular


Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story


Nadiya’s Time to Eat


Summertime

April 30


Dangerous Lies


Drifting Dragons


The Forest of Love: Deep Cut


Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)


The Victims’ Game


