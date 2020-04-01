netflix-is-bringing-a-ton-of-new-content-to-the-platform-in-april-to-make-stay-at-home-orders-a-little-easier

With more than 80 percent of the United States under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order, good online content to keep everyone entertained is essential. To help everyone get through the next month of social distancing, Netflix has announced all the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform in April that will keep subscribers entertained for hours.

Some of the highlights include Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever, the Olivia Munn original movie Love Wedding Repeat, and the action-comedy Coffee & Kareem starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson. By the way, if you still haven’t had the chance to watch Tiger King yet, it’s not going anywhere.

start of march vs. end of march pic.twitter.com/yX5AnxUQzR — Danny (@shckldg) March 31, 2020

If you want to plan your binges over the next 30 days, here is a full list of titles coming to Netflix in April 2020.

Coming in April



ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage



The Circle Game



The King: Eternal Monarch

April 1



David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet



How to Fix a Drug Scandal



The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show



Nailed It!: Season 4



Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2



40 Days and 40 Nights



Bloodsport



Cadillac Records



Can’t Hardly Wait



Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke



Community: Season 1-6



Deep Impact



God’s Not Dead



Just Friends



Killer Klowns from Outer Space



Kim’s Convenience: Season 4



Lethal Weapon



Lethal Weapon 2



Lethal Weapon 3



Lethal Weapon 4



Minority Report



Molly’s Game



Mortal Kombat



Mud



Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends



Promised Land



Road to Perdition



Salt



School Daze



Sherlock Holmes



Soul Plane



Sunrise in Heaven



Taxi Driver



The Death of Stalin



The Girl with All the Gifts



The Hangover



The Matrix



The Matrix Reloaded



The Matrix Revolutions



The Perks of Being a Wallflower



The Roommate



The Runaways



The Social Network



Wildling

The Matrix was released 21 years ago today! and at midnight tonight, The Matrix Trilogy will be available on Netflix US pic.twitter.com/ZfbSDyUJzO — Netflix US (@netflix) March 31, 2020

April 2



The Good, the Bad and the Ugly



Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3



Coffee & Kareem



La casa de papel: Part 4



Money Heist: The



Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy



StarBeam

April 4



Angel Has Fallen

April 5



The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6



The Big Show Show

April 7



TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9



Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10



Brews Brothers



LA Originals



La vie scolaire



Love Wedding Repeat



The Main Event



Tigertail

April 11



CODE 8

April 14



Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Something to watch on Netflix. If U haven’t watched Ozark yet check out first 2 seasons. Then watch the New season 3. Off the Hook. Best Yet — ronnie mund (@rmlimodriver69) March 31, 2020

April 15



The Innocence Files



Outer Banks

April 16



Despicable Me



Fary: Hexagone: Season 2



Fauda: Season 3



Hail, Caesar!



Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos



Jem and the Holograms

April 17



Betonrausch



#blackAF



Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)



The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2



Legado en los huesos



Sergio



Too Hot to Handle

April 18



The Green Hornet

April 20



Cooked with Cannabis



The Midnight Gospel



The Vatican Tapes

April 21



Bleach: The Assault



Bleach: The Bount



Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22



Absurd Planet



Circus of Books



El silencio del pantano



The Plagues of Breslau



The Willoughbys



Win the Wilderness

April 23



The House of Flowers: Season 3

This group of best friends lives life on the edge and now they’re ready to risk everything to find $400 million in lost gold.#OuterBanks premieres April 15 pic.twitter.com/oWkC8HfAr5 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) March 31, 2020

April 24



After Life: Season 2



Extraction



Hello Ninja: Season 2



Yours Sincerely, Kanan

April 25



The Artist



Django Unchained

April 26



The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27



Battle: Los Angeles



Never Have I Ever

April 29



A Secret Love



Extracurricular



Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story



Nadiya’s Time to Eat



Summertime

April 30



Dangerous Lies



Drifting Dragons



The Forest of Love: Deep Cut



Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)



The Victims’ Game



Post Views:

0





