🔥Netflix is adding a new Tiger King episode next week🔥

Tiger King – Credit: Netflix There’s a new episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix very soon!According to a report from TV Line, Netflix will add another new episode of Tiger King to the streaming service in the near future. Jeff Lowe, who was featured in the Netflix original docuseries about Joe Exotic, shared the news via the Twitter account of Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner.Tiger King is the super-popular Netflix documentary sweeping the world right now. It’s one of the top Netflix shows and movies to stream. Fans are already hoping for Tiger King season 2!TV Line did not report what the episode is about, who will be in it, or anything like that.New Tiger King episode release date on NetflixIn the tweet, Lowe said the producers and crew will be filming “tomorrow.” Unfortunately, it was not announced when the new episode would be released.Generally, Netflix adds the new episode of Netflix original shows and movies on Fridays. So, the earliest we’d probably see the new Tiger King episode would be Friday, April 10. We’ll be sure to share the news when we find out!We shared Turner’s tweet featuring Jeff Lowe below!Netflix has not responded to Lowe’s comments or Turner’s tweet yet. We’ll be sure to let you know if and/or when Netflix confirms the news.This is, clearly, a smart move by Netflix. This docuseries is very popular, and giving fans more Tiger King content seems like the way to go.Now, the real question is what happens next, even after this episode is released. I think there’s a very good chance Tiger King is renewed for season 2. There are many unanswered questions and things still developing for the many people featured in the docuseries.Fans seem particularly interested in Lowe, Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle after the first season. I don’t see how, other than Lowe, the others could possibly want to give more access after the reception of the first season.I really, really don’t see Baskin cooperating, especially after law enforcement started taking tips from the public about Baskin’s ex-husband’s disappearance.We’ll keep you posted on the status of Tiger King season 2 and if there really is a new episode of the series coming to Netflix. Stay tuned!