netflix-is-adding-20-new-movies-and-shows-this-week

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, you’re in luck. This week 20 new movies and shows will be added. Check out the full list here!A new week means lots of new movies and shows will be added to Netflix! Whether you’re looking for the sequel of a hugely popular film based on a young adult book series, the second season of a Netflix Original, or the first half of the last season of a Spanish period drama, the streaming service has you covered this week.The wait is finally over rom-com fans! To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You based on the book by Jenny Han hits Netflix on Feb. 12. Lara Jean and Peter are back, but there is a new dude in the mix to shake things up and he’s ready to fight for Lara Jean’s heart.Who is he? John Ambrose McClaren. He’s another boy she wrote a letter too and he’s back in Lara Jean’s life to see if they have something together. (I am very much team John Ambrose, but having not read the books, my mind could be changed.)Check out the trailer here:If you’re more in the mood for something a bit darker, Narcos: Mexico season 2 comes out on Feb. 13. Since the finale of season 1 revealed the narrator to be DEA agent Walt Breslin, season 2 is going to primarily focus on him. But Gallardo will of course be back as well. Now that he’s the head of the cartel, he’s got to do whatever it takes to stay on top.Take a look at the trailer here:Or maybe you’re more in the mood for a period drama? If you haven’t started watching Cable Girls (AKA La Chicas del Cable), start now! The first part of the final season releases on Feb. 14. It’s the perfect time to binge watch all the season.The series is set in Spain in the 1920s and follows the women who work at the first national phone company in Madrid. In season 5, the Spanish Civil War is going on and the with the death of one of their friends (no spoilers!) making them flee the city at the end of season 4, this season will bring them all back together.Take a peak at what’s in store in the trailer below:New on Netflix this week: Feb. 9-15Feb. 9Better Call Saul: Season 4Fronteras Feb. 10 Love for Sale 2Feb. 11CAMINO A ROMACaptain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-RamaGood TimePolaroidQ BallFeb. 12Anna KareninaFrench ToastTo All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love YouFeb. 13Dragon Quest: Your StoryLove Is Blind: Season 1Narcos: Mexico: Season 2Feb. 14A Shaun The Sheep Movie: FarmageddonCable Girls: Season 5 Part 1Cuddle WeatherIsi & OssiFeb. 15Monster High: ElectrifiedStarship TroopersWhat will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!