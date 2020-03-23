Netflix Has Finally Renewed Sci- Fi Series Another Life For A Second Season! Check out release date, cast, plot, and everything else right here.

Although the sci-fi show Another Life received mixed reviews, Netflix renewed the show for a second season. It is clear that the streaming service is seeing some potential in the show. Let us look into the details.

Has Netflix Renewed Sci-fi Series After Life For Season 2?

The sci-fi series Netflix Original show is created by Aaron Martin. The sci-fi series stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff along with Hellboy star Selma Blair. The show recieved somewhat mixed reviews and mostly fans were not quite thrilled with the show. Considering that Netflix renewing the show for a second season was quite a surprising turn.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge goes on a dangerous mission that revolves around to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on Earth. However, during their mission, things become complicated when the crew faces unparalleled danger on what could be a one-way trip.

Will The Second Show Do Well Despite The Lukewarm Response That The First Season Received?

Within two months the show was renewed for a second season. Moreover, this news was further confirmed by Katee Sackhoff about the second season on her Twitter shortly after Netflix also dropped the news. Let us look into the post.

I have the most exciting news! Another Life is coming back for Season 2 on @Netflix! Can’t wait to see you all back in space❤️❤️👽🚀 #AnotherLife @NXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/PUSFwJbIuF — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) October 29, 2019

There are still a lot of cliffhangers including that Achaia is hostile and is lo adamant about either destroying or enslaving the human race. Moreover, only to the crew of the Salvare know of the alien race’s intentions. We have to catch up a lot in the second season and we hope the show will also up their game after the cold reaction it recieved. We need to wait until the story unravels further in the second chapter of the story.