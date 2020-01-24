Netflix February 2020 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of Netflix’s most popular original films to date, and the sequel to the teen rom-com (titled To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You) is a highlight of the streaming platform’s slate for February, arriving just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

We also see a whole host of new shows making their debuts during the month, including coming-of-age sci-fi show I Am Not Okay with This and comic book adaptation Locke & Key, while Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon return for long-awaited second seasons.

And in a real treat for fans of animation, Netflix will bring viewers a number of films from the Studio Ghibli catalogue – including Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro – the first batch of a series from the legendary Japanese studio joining the service.

Saturday 1st February

Clueless 1995 American coming-of-age teen comedy film loosely based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma

Rango Animated Western comedy film about a pet chameleon who aspires to be a hero

Castle in the Sky Studio Ghibli’s first film follows young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper Colonel Muska, whose plane is attacked by a gang of air pirates

For Keeps 1988 coming-of-age comedy about a teen pregnancy, starring Mollie Ringwald

Hush A deaf writer retreats into the woods to live a solitary life and is confronted by a masked figure in this slasher film

In This Corner of the World Anime drama following a woman who lives through wartime Hiroshima and is married off to a man she barely knows

Kiki’s Delivery Service Studio Ghibli classic about a 13-year-old who moves to a seaside town with her talking cat Jiji

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season three Third series of the French kids’ show about superheroes

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Film based on the popular manga, set between the second and third series of the anime series

My Life Michael Keaton and Nicole Kidman star in this melodrama movie about a man who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and makes tapes for his unborn son

My Neighbor Totoro Two children befriend a giant rabbit-like creature after they move to a new house in one of studio Ghibli’s most beloved films

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl Anime about a young girl who embarks on a long night of partying and interacts with an increasingly eccentric cast of characters

Ocean Waves Anime television film based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Saeko Himuro

Only Yesterday Studio Ghibli film that follows an unmarried career woman Taeko Okajima as she takes her first extended trip outside her native Tokyo

Porco Rosso An Italian First World War ex-fighter ace who has been transformed into an anthropomorphic pig

The Promise Historical drama film about a love triangle that develops immediately prior to the Armenian genocide, starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale

Tales from Earthsea A powerful wizard named Sparrowhawk who seeks the source of his world’s imbalance in another Studio Ghibli film

Sunday 2nd February



Lady Bird Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year student

Monday 3rd February



Team Kaylie part three The third instalment of the comedy about a famous 19-year-old billionaire

Tuesday 4th February

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great The American stand-up tackles body image and social media among other topics in a new stand-up special

Wednesday 5th February

The Pharmacist: Limited Series Documentary series about a pharmacist in Louisiana who attempts to expose the corruption behind the opioid crisis following the death of his son

Thursday 6th February

Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one Original anime series set 30 years after a disease had turned much of the population into carnivorous insects

Friday 7th February

Dragons: Rescue Riders season two A second series for the spin-off show from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise

Horse Girl A socially awkward woman with a fondness for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life

Locke & Key season one Based on a popular comic book series, this sees three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys after their father is murdered

My Holo Love season one Korean language series following a lonely woman who forms a connection with a humanlike hologram

Trainwreck Amy Schumer stars in a film she wrote about a magazine writer who is made to believe that relationships and marriages hold no value

Sunday 9 th February

Peter Rabbit Film adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s beloved children’s books starring James Corden as the titular bunny

Wednesday 12th February



To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Sequel to the 2018 rom-com smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo amongst those reprising their roles

Thursday 13 th February

Dragon Quest: Your Story Japanese anime film based on the Dragon Quest series of video games

Love Is Blind season one New reality show in which single men and women look for love and get engaged all before meeting in person

Narcos: Mexico season two Second season of the companion series focusing on drug cartels and the illegal drug trade in Mexico

Friday 14th February

The BFG Steven Spielberg’s 2017 adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, with Mark Rylance starring as the eponymous giant

Cable Girls season five: part one The first part of the final season of Netflix’s Spanish period drama set in a ’20s telecommunications company

Isi & Ossi German language film about a billionaire’s daughter who fakes a relationship with a cash-strapped boxer

Sunday 16 th February

Proud Mary A hit woman working for an organised crime family in Boston has her life turned around when she meets a young boy

Friday 21st February



Gentefied season one Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat

Monday 24th February

Better Call Saul season five The first episode of the penultimate season of the Breaking Bad spin-off. Subsequent episodes released weekly

Wednesday 26th February

I Am Not Okay with This season one A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers

Thursday 27th February

Altered Carbon season two Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on the 2002 novel of the same title

Followers season one Netflix’s first Japanese live-action series following an aspiring actress who hits it big thanks to a candid Instagram

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution The 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and a CGI remake of the first film

Friday 28th February



All the Bright Places Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling novel

F1: Drive To Survive season 2 Second season of the documentary series focusing on the sport of Formula 1

Queen Sono season one South African drama about a secret agent who fights crime while dealing with crises in her personal life