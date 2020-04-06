netflix-fantasy-based-show-locke-and-key-will-be-returning-for-season-2,-as-confirmed-recently!-check-out-for-release-date,-cast,-plot,-spoilers-and-much-more.

While Netflix takes its fair share of time to renew a show, it seems that we have already some great news for Locke and Key fans. The show has been finally renewed for the second season by the streaming giant! Let us look into the details for the second season.

Netflix Fantasy Horror Show Locke And Key Finally Renewed For A Second Season!

The popular show is loosely based on the comic book series of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel RodrÃ­guez. The news of the renewal came on 30th March.2020. The two showrunners, Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse have already revealed that they started prepping for the second season script way before the show was given a green light by Netflix.

As the official account of the show has released a short teaser of what ahead for fans in the second season, we are assured that we are going to encounter more demons, more let’s and most importantly more Aloha! Have a look at the short teaser !

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

Is Dodge Going To Return For Season 2 After The Suspicious Death Scene?

As fans saw in the first season finale, the Locke siblings entering the most dangerous door. The first season finished with the siblings being the keeper of all the magical keys. Although we are sure to explore more.of it in the upcoming second season. We can expect the second season a late 2021 or 2022 release.

However, the danger is still lurking and Dodge seemingly getting away with giving the facade that she died or that’s what we saw. While the omega key is safe the crown is still missing. Filming for the second season will likely take place in Toronto, Canada.