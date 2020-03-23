netflix-creates-$100-million-fund-for-staff-affected-by-coronavirus

With the majority of its productions coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has announced the creation of a $100 million relief fund that will support staffers affected by the virus.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos revealed that the fund will largely aid hourly employees who are no longer able to work because of the coronavirus, ranging from electricians and carpenters, to drivers, hair and makeup artists, and more.

“This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide,” he said. “So we’ve created a $100 million fund to help with hardship in the creative community.”

Additionally, $15 million from the fund will go to a series of non-profits and charities including the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, the AFC, and the Fondation des Artistes, as the company aims to help others in the industry who are feeling the affects of the coronavirus.

“What’s happening is unprecedented,” Sarandos concluded. “We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time.”

