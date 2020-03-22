netflix-comedy-series-‘brews-brothers’-is-releasing-soon.-check-out-every-small-detail-here:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more!

Netflix has announced to release a new comedy series called ‘Brews Brothers’. It will consist of 8 episodes in total. This show is created by a well known sibling, Jeff Schaffer and Greg Schaffer.

The series is set to premiere on April 10, this year. The story of the show follows two alienated brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman. They are engaged in running a brewery business together. As per the Netflix site, each of them is a ‘beer genius’. But the fact is, they both are very much different in the techniques of beer-making and personalities. There are a lot of scenes in the show where we find the two people who complete each other. These two don’t even form a full person.

The cast of the show will include the following:

Alan Aisenberg as Wilhelm

Alan is an American actor as well as a producer. He is famously known for his role as Baxter in ‘Orange Is the New Black’, a Netflix original.

Mike Castle as Adam

Mike Castle is also an American Actor from the city called Chicago.

Carmen Flood will also be seen playing the role of Sarah whereas Marques Ray will be seen playing Chuy.

Greg Schaffer of ‘That 70’s Show’ will be serving as a show- runner, executive producer and a writer.

Also, Jeff Schaffer creator of ‘The League’,’Curb Your Enthusiasm’, and others will be the executive produce along with Jonathan Stern of ‘Childrens Hospital’, ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture’ and Keith Quinn of ‘Rob Riggle’s Ski-Master Academy’ and ‘Running the Sahara’.

It will be a fun series to watch which is full of entertainment.

We will update you about any further information very soon. Till then, stay tuned!