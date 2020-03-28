netflix comedy series blackAF trailer is out. What next does the show bring for us? Read for more details.

The official trailer for #BlackAF was recently released by Netflix. Creator of the show is Kenya Barris. The show is a family comedy. It stars Barris and Rashida Jones. Moreover, the show is based on the real life of Barris. Get all the details about the show’s trailer below.

The series clearly depicts us how it is to be a “new money” black family who are struggling to get it right in the present conditions where ‘right ‘ is not considered as a fixed concept. Barris is also the executive producer of the show along with two more, namely, Hale Rothstein and Jones.

The series tries to convey us a message through irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach by Barris to parenting, race, relationship, and culture. The series tries to bring the messy, unfiltered hilarious side of the world in front of us.

When will the show release?

Right now, the release date has not been announced by the show’s creator. But it is sure to arrive soon because the trailer has been released. Usually the show’s trailer is launched when it is about to happen.

Who all are there in the cast?

Most of the members from season 1 will return back for their roles in the upcoming season. Barris will be playing his role himself. Other cast members are Rashida Jones will be played by Angie Tribeca , his wife Joya by Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton as Extant, Iman Benson as Suits, Scarlet Spencer as Bright, Justin Claiborne as Reverie, Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Justine.