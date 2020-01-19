netflix-chief-keen-on-penning-deal-with-harry-and-meghan-as-they-ditch-hrh-titles

Netflix’s chief content officer has confirmed he’s interested in working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after they decided to ditch their HRH titles and step back from their roles as senior Royals.

Earlier this year Harry and Meghan walked away from the monarchy and in an unprecedented statement said they will ‘no longer formally represent the Queen’.

While they’ll also stop receiving money from the public pocket, it seems they’ve got a whole heap of business and media offers on the table – including Netflix, if they’re into it.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, has said he would be interested in working with the soon-to-be former royals.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles, he told the PA news agency: ‘Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.’

As Harry and Meghan are now free to strike lucrative contracts, if they’re picking up what Ted is putting down, they’ll soon follow in the footsteps of their friends Barack and Michelle Obama after the Obamas agreed a production deal with Netflix to make TV and film projects.

Last week it was reported Meghan had already signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

In a bombshell announcement they said they would work to become financially independent. It remains unclear exactly how this will work, but experts have suggested they could make millions with endorsement deals or brand partnerships.

Harry and Meghan are set to stop carrying out royal duties from the spring, will no longer receive public funds and have offered to repay the taxpayers’ millions spent renovating their Berkshire home.

It marks the conclusion of talks about the couple’s future roles with senior members of the family and royal aides. The Queen issued an emotional statement saying she recognised the ‘challenges’ they had faced over the past year.

Meghan and Harry have already begun a transition phase of living in Canada and the UK. The duchess is in the Commonwealth country with son Archie where the Sussexes spent six weeks over the festive period.

While they’ve faced harsh criticism from the likes of Piers Morgan for stepping back from senior royal life, many celebrities have praised the pair for making the decision.





