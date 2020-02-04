netflix-cancels-spinning-out-after-one-season

SPINNING OUT – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Spinning Out starring Kaya Scodelario, Willow Shields, and January Jones has been canceled after one season at Netflix.The Netflix original series Spinning Out will not be returning for season 2. Netflix canceled the series that premiered on New Year’s Day, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.With such a good release date on a holiday that many people have off work, Spinning Out was in a good position to be renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, it looks like something went wrong, and Netflix decided not to bring the show back for a second season.Spinning Out seemed to have good buzz on social media. Fans were very invested in this story, so once people started watching, I’m guessing they couldn’t stop. Most likely, the show probably wasn’t watched by enough fans to offset the cost of production for the show. That’s generally what happens with Netflix shows canceled after one season.Sadly, we’ll never get to see how the competition went or the aftermath of the events of the season finale. That’s, unfortunately, how TV goes sometimes.We thought Spinning Out was definitely coming back for season 2. It’s getting harder and harder to get a season 2 renewal at Netflix lately, but it sure seemed like there was good enough buzz with this series to warrant a second season.It will be interesting to see if Netflix continues this way of doing business in the future. Yes, it’s important to make sure fans are happy and supporting the content. More importantly, though, Netflix needs to make sure they are spending its money on content that’s going to help them in the future. There are multiple streaming services bankrolled by conglomerates coming this year, and Netflix needs to continue pushing the streaming industry forward.I know is a big bummer for fans of the series. I thought this show had a lot of potential moving forward, and I enjoyed the first season. There were some really interesting directions to take this series, but we’ll never get to see that now.