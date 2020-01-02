netflix-built-a-brand-new-sistine-chapel-for-the-two-popes-after-vatican-denied-access-for-filming

Netlix built an elaborate recreation of the Sistine Chapel for its new film The Two Popes after the Vatican denied access to the real thing, it’s emerged.

A set designer also revealed that Netflix’s take on the holy building is technically bigger than original!

The drama dropped on the streaming service on 20 December 2019.

Designer Mark Tildesley told the LA Times: ‘Ours is actually two inches bigger than the original so we can technically say we made the bigger Sistine Chapel.’

Creators used a studio in Rome to build the set – which was completed in less than 10 weeks – because narrative filming is banned in the religious building, known for its beautiful paintings by Michelangelo.

(That said, documentaries are approved on a case-by-case basis, FYI.)

According to reports, the artist’s 16th century tableaus were recreated using a dye process similar to transfer tattoos applied to skin with water.

The Two Popes, which is inspired by true events, details the friendship between Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

Pope Benedict is played by Anthony Hopkins and the current Pope by Jonathan Pryce.

Speaking about his role to Deadline recently, Hopkins said: ‘What I liked about him was this kind of isolation that I myself experience. I’m not a very touchy-feely person, and I’m a little reserved, and I mind my own business. I thought, I can really get this man.’

He furthermore added: ‘It was a very easy role for me to play. I’d have to play an old man, and I am an old man. I know he had bad legs, and I have bad legs, and I have a bad back.

‘So, working with Jon and then going into the scene in the Sistine Chapel, I really did have to deal with getting up the steps. So, it was no big stretch for me.’





