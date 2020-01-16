netflix-biopic-‘sergio’:-arrives-april-2020,-plot,-cast-&-trailer

Sergio – Copyright. Black Rabbit Media

Biopics have always been a personal favorite, and one we’re especially excited for later this year is the release of Sergio. Arriving in April we have everything you need to know about the biopic, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Sergio is an upcoming Netflix Original biopic based on the life and career of popular United Nations official Sergio Vieira de Mello. The film has been directed by Greg Barker, who previously directed a documentary on Sergio in 2009.

The screenplay was written by Craig Borten, and produced by Wagner Moura., Brent Travers and Daniel Dreifuss.

The biopic will be making its debut at the Sundance festival in January prior to its Netflix arrival.

Sergio will then be released a few months later on April 17th, 2020.

What is the plot of Sergio?

The synopsis of Sergio has been provided by Netflix:

A sweeping drama set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, where the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career.

Who’s in the cast of Sergio?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Sergio:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sergio Vieira de Mello Wagner Moura Elite Squad | Elite Squad: The Enemy Within Margihella Carolina Larriera Ana de Armas Blade runner 2049 | No Time to Die | Knives Out Gil Brian F. O’Byrne Million Dollar Baby | Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | Bug Bill von Zehle Garret Dillahunt 12 Years a Slave | Deadwood | No Country for Old Men Gaby Clemens Schick Casino Royale | Point Break | Enemy at the Gates Andre Valentine Will Dalton Loving | The Latchkey Prayers | From Faith to Freedom British News Reader Jason Anthony Piney: The Lonesome Pine | Star Trek: Discovery | Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Paul Bremer Bradley Whitford Get Out | The West Wing | Saving Mr. Banks Wahid Vithaya Pansringarm Only God Forgives | The Last Executioner | Operation Mekong Ieng Sary Sahajak Boonthanakit No Escape | The Beach | Only God Forgives Mieke Bos Alice Assef Amor em 4 Atos | Tricky Business | Crossing the Line Nadya Younes Sameera Asir Degrade | The Cut | Roof Knocking

Who was Sergio Vieira de Mello?

Sergio Vieira de Mello was a famous and highly respected Brazilian diplomat that worked for the United Nations for over 34 years.

The real-life Sergio Vieira de Mello

Sergio and 20 members of his staff were tragically killed in the Canal Hotel bombings in Iraq during the US Invasion of the nation. The attack was to target the UN representatives, and it resulted in the 600 staff members to withdraw.

After his death, Sergio was awarded the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights. The attack that was carried out in Iraq against UN officials resulted a drastic change in its security protocols.

Sergio was beloved by many, and one of the strongest advocates for human rights. While his death was incredibly tragic, his work while he was alive still affects millions of people to this day.

What is the parental rating of Sergio?

While an official rating his yet to be announced, we suspect that Sergio will be rated as PG-13 and 15 respectively.

What language is Sergio available in?

Despite the real-life Sergio being Brazillian, the film hasn’t been filmed in his native Portuguese and has instead been filmed in English.

Various other Langauge dubs will be available to stream upon release.

Has Netflix released a trailer for Sergio?

With Sergio scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Festival, Netflix has already released a trailer for the biopic.

