netflix-announces-new-marie-kondo-series,-renews-‘love-is-blind’,-‘the-circle’

Marie Kondo continues her mission to tidy up America’s homes, one Netflix series at a time.

Netflix is continuing to bulk up its catalogue of reality television shows, as the streamer has ordered a new series from decluttering wiz Marie Kondo and renewed three of its existing unscripted shows for second seasons.

Per the streaming service, the upcoming “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” will follow Kondo and her team as they set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. The series marks Kondo’s second Netflix show; Kondo made a name for herself in American pop culture with Netflix’s Emmy-nominated 2019 show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” where Kondo visited various families to help them clean and organize their homes.

As for Netflix’s returning shows, “Rhythm + Flow” is coming back for a sophomore season. Hip-hop giants Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. judge the music competition series and will join other music stars in a multi-city search for raw, undiscovered artists looking for their big break. Aspiring hip-hop stars are encouraged to apply at RhythmAndFlow.com.

Netflix’s “The Circle” and “Love is Blind” are also coming back for second and third seasons. The former show, based on the British series of the same name, isolates contestants in their own apartments, with participants only able to communicate with others via the titular “The Circle” social media app. Contestants catfish one another on a quest for higher ratings, with the winner walking away with a $100,000 prize. The series, hosted by Michelle Buteau, is currently casting contestants.

“Love is Blind” is also coming back to Netflix. The reality dating series, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, starts with speed dating before moving into marriage proposals and then face-to-face meetings to determine whether love is truly blind. Season 2 is currently casting in Chicago.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

All of the new and returning shows will hit Netflix sometime in 2021.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.